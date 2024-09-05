Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / Ninja Luxe Cafe takes you closer to barista-level coffee

Hot StuffNewsSmart homeIFA 2024Smart HomeNinja
News, Smart home

Ninja Luxe Cafe takes you closer to barista-level coffee

We've had a good look at the smart new machine that not only does espresso (and associated mik drinks)

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham

Ninja’s Luxe Cafe debuted in the US recently and now it’s getting a wider release at IFA 2024.

Indeed, Ninja says that it is already the number one espresso maker in the US after just a few weeks thanks to a $499 starting price (though it has sold lower end coffee machines there for around a decade).

We’ve had a good look at the smart new machine that not only does espresso (and associated mik drinks), it’ll make cold brew (which extracts slowly) and drip coffee with minimal effort. There’s no UK price as yet in theory, though it surely will hit a sub-£500 price point given how much it is in the US.

There’s no getting away from the fact the machine looks quite complex to use even if it isn’t; the company set out to minimise the guesswork that you get with a lot of auto coffee machines where you don’t necessarily know what settings to adjust. The buzzphrase Ninja has come up with for this is ‘Barista Assist’. Essentially, it’ll recommend settings for the best results, whether this is the grind size, dose or adjusting temperature or pressure – each brew is monitored to ensure that you get the best coffee you can.

Milk is also handled primarily by four preset programs that enable you to get steamed milk, thin froth, thick froth and cold foam.

The manual machine is available in three different versions – Essential for espresso and filter coffee, Premier for cold brew and milk drinks and Pro, which enables you to customise everything.

Ninja Luxe Cafe

Reading between the lines, we’d expect the company to do a full bean-to-cup maker at some point soon, but Shark’s European president Tom Brown told us the company is focused on “where we can disrupt”, something his colleague Neil Shah was keen to elaborate on

“If you look at our history in the last 17 years, every category that we’re number one in is where we’ve been able to create disruptive innovation at affordable price points. And you know, we are super focused on manufacturing for design and manufacturing for quality.

“We could easily make this $100 more expensive, but then the consumer is paying for our inefficiencies. So we are super focused on making sure that we are making the products as efficient as possible. And it starts from the development phase, where our engineering team is looking at every component, every interaction to make sure we’re creating a product design that’s going to be the most efficient to manufacture.”

Ninja also announced that the much-vaunted Ninja Slushi frozen drink maker is also now available outside of the US, too.

Profile image of Dan Grabham Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief

About

Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website.  Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio.

Areas of expertise

Computing, mobile, audio, smart home