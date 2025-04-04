Stuff

You can get a weekly £1 coffee with Three UK’s rewards app

You can get your hands on some caffeinated Three-bies thanks to this weekly £1 coffee offer in the Three Rewards app

Whether you’re paying as you go or monthly, everyone likes an extra perk with their top smartphone package.

UK carrier Three offers extras within its Rewards app, including exclusive deals and offers. And to sweeten the deal, you can get a weekly £1 coffee when you sign up for the Rewards app.

Currently, Three is offering a weekly cup of coffee for £1. You can take part in this offer in over 1400 local coffee shops across the UK. That’ll save you about £122 in coffess over the course of a year!

Each week, you’ll get a voucher in the Three+ app that you can use to claim your discounted coffee. It applies to both hot and cold barista-prepared drinks in participating cafés. There’s currently no expiry on the offer, either, so you’ll be able to score discount coffee for a while.

Other deals in the Three+ rewards app include discounts at Cineworld, Gymshark, and more. The carrier will also throw in exclusive presale tickets to some events. Of course, the offers are subject to availability, but it’s all totally free for Three customers. Both Pay As You Go and Pay Monthly customers can sign up, but you must be over 18 to register.

With the rewards program, Three is trying to give a little bonus to customers. Plenty of carriers do this, so it may not be a reason to switch carriers – but it’s certainly a nice perk if you’re an existing Three customer. As the carrier puts it, you can “enjoy the latest rewards and a few extra plusses in life”. Who doesn’t enjoy a good freebie, eh?

