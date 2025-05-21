I’m getting one of the best massage guns for a massive discount

Been making the most of the good weather recently and hit the pavements? These limited-time best Therabody deals will ease your aching muscles – all while putting less strain on your bank balance. With significant reductions across its entire range of massage guns, you can save up to $100/£100 right now.

Therabody’s massage guns are some of the best out there, offering percussive treatment in a range of forms – from compact companions for relief on the road, to pro-grade tools for the ultimate vibration therapy. There are even some weirder wellness gadgets, such as a face mask that shines red light on you!

Read more: Best massage guns in 2025 for percussive muscle relief

The best Therabody deal brings one of the brand’s most popular massaged guns down to under £100. The Theragun Relief is down to just £99 from £125, saving you an excellent 20%. Over in the US, the $149 massage gun is 20% off, down to $119. This little number is the “everyman” of the group. It’s easy to use, effective, and as quiet as a mouse, branded as your go-to for everyday aches and pains, with a one-button control system.

Middle of its range is the Theragun Elite, a heavyweight weapon which delivers up to 2400 percussions per minute to give your muscles deep relief. Usually priced at £349, it’s discounted to £249 when you shop directly with Therabody. The US sees an identical $100 discount, again when you order from the brand.

The incredibly popular red light face mask is discounted. It’s £100 off right now, down from £549 to £449 when you shop directly with Therabody. It’s FDA cleared and has 648 medical-grade Red, Red + Infrared and Blue LED lights (more than its competitors). It provides full-face coverage and also has added facial vibration therapy.

There’s another Therabody device for your device that’s also on sale. The SmartGoogles are a heated eye mask and facial massager, that sit just over your eyes. This device offers three different modes to pick from for stress, anxiety, and tension relief. Over in the US, you can score the wellness goggles for 25% off – down from $199 to $149. Or over on Amazon UK, there’s a slightly better 29% discount, reducing the SmartGoggles from £175 to £125.