Honor just released the world’s thinnest folding phone, and it looks stunning

Honor has introduced the Honor Magic V3, the world’s thinnest foldable phone, at IFA 2024. This new device combines portability, durability, and user-friendly features, solving one of the biggest problems with folding phones – thickness.

The Honor Magic V3 has a folded thickness of 9.2mm and weighs 226g, making it one of the most compact foldable phones currently available. Its thin and lightweight design is achieved through the use of 19 advanced materials and 114 microstructures, resulting in a sleek, foldable device that enhances portability without compromising functionality.

Durability was a key focus for the Magic V3, so the phone features a ‘Special Fiber’ material that improves impact resistance by 40 times compared to other flagship phones, while the back cover has been made thinner by over 30-percent. The device is equipped with Honor’s Super Steel Hinge, tested to endure up to 500,000 folding cycles, and has received SGS Durability Certification.

The camera system is designed with an octagonal, dome-shaped module and includes the Honor Falcon Camera System. This setup features a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP main camera, and a 40MP ultra-wide camera, offering users a versatile photography experience.

But the screens are the most important feature here – the Magic V3 features a 6.43in external screen and a 7.92in internal foldable display, providing users with a dual-screen experience. The phone also incorporates several eye-comfort features, including AI Defocus Display technology and Dynamic Dimming, to help reduce eye strain during prolonged use.

A 5150mAh battery powers the Magic V3, with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless Honor SuperCharge. Additionally, Honor has collaborated with Google Cloud to integrate a range of AI-enabled features, such as AI Motion Sensing for photography and productivity tools like Honor AI Eraser and Face to Face Translation – very similar to the features found on the Google Pixel smartphones.

We’ve been using the Honor Magic V3 for a few days now, and you can read what we think about this impressive phone in our Honor Magic V3 review.