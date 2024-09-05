Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / Twelve South’s iPhone charging brick is the last I’ll ever need to buy

Hot StuffNewsGearIFA 2024Accessories
News, Gear

Twelve South’s iPhone charging brick is the last I’ll ever need to buy

Twelve South's PlugBug is a USB-C charging brick with Find My built-in, so you'll never leave it behind again

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Twelve South PlugBug

If you’ve also ever left your charging brick in a hotel room (or at home), you know how much hassle it can cause. I’ve bought more last minute chargers at airports than I need for a lifetime. But, fortunately, I reckon this iPhone charging brick from Twelve South is the last one I’ll need to buy.

This isn’t just another brick in the wall (sorry, had to); it’s a charger that’s clever enough to help you track it down when you inevitably leave it behind, thanks to built-in Find My support.

You’re halfway through a lovely weekend getaway, and realise you’ve left your charger plugged in at home. Cue the panic. But with PlugBug charging brick, you can just launch the Find My app instead. It’ll not only show you where you last left it but can also make it beep until you track it down. And if you’re the type who can’t leave the house without double-checking everything twice, you can set an alert so you never leave it behind in the first place.

The PlugBug comes in two models: a 50W two-port version or a beefier 120W four-port version. Which one you should go for depends on how many devices you need to juice up at once. Both versions are USB-C Power Delivery compatible, so you’re sorted whether you’re at home or out on the road.

Speaking of the road, the PlugBug Travel models come with switchable adapter plugs. There are options for just about every country you might find yourself in: US, UK, EU, AU, KR, and CN. Toss it all in the included travel case, and you’re ready to go global without the usual charger roulette.

The PlugBug 50 will set you back $70, while the PlugBug 120 comes in at $120. For the frequent flyers, the PlugBug Travel 50 is priced at $80, and the PlugBug Travel 120 at $130. You’ll be able to order both directly from Twelve South.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home