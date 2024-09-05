Twelve South’s iPhone charging brick is the last I’ll ever need to buy

If you’ve also ever left your charging brick in a hotel room (or at home), you know how much hassle it can cause. I’ve bought more last minute chargers at airports than I need for a lifetime. But, fortunately, I reckon this iPhone charging brick from Twelve South is the last one I’ll need to buy.

This isn’t just another brick in the wall (sorry, had to); it’s a charger that’s clever enough to help you track it down when you inevitably leave it behind, thanks to built-in Find My support.

You’re halfway through a lovely weekend getaway, and realise you’ve left your charger plugged in at home. Cue the panic. But with PlugBug charging brick, you can just launch the Find My app instead. It’ll not only show you where you last left it but can also make it beep until you track it down. And if you’re the type who can’t leave the house without double-checking everything twice, you can set an alert so you never leave it behind in the first place.

The PlugBug comes in two models: a 50W two-port version or a beefier 120W four-port version. Which one you should go for depends on how many devices you need to juice up at once. Both versions are USB-C Power Delivery compatible, so you’re sorted whether you’re at home or out on the road.

Speaking of the road, the PlugBug Travel models come with switchable adapter plugs. There are options for just about every country you might find yourself in: US, UK, EU, AU, KR, and CN. Toss it all in the included travel case, and you’re ready to go global without the usual charger roulette.

The PlugBug 50 will set you back $70, while the PlugBug 120 comes in at $120. For the frequent flyers, the PlugBug Travel 50 is priced at $80, and the PlugBug Travel 120 at $130. You’ll be able to order both directly from Twelve South.