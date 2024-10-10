Our pick of the best gifts for travellers for Christmas 2024

Fjällräven Kajka 55

The Fjällräven Kajka 55 is the ultimate trekking companion, blending durability, comfort, and functionality, with timeless rugged aesthetics. An innovative backpack with a unique wooden frame that distributes heavy loads effectively, its redesigned lighter structure also incorporates recycled materials for improved sustainability. The adjustable back length and padded straps also ensure a perfect fit for various body types. And with ten pockets (including mesh and zippered options), organisation is a breeze. A detachable top lid, expandable side pockets, and equipment attachments cater to diverse hiking needs, while a waterproof build ensures it’s ready for nature’s whims. Its thoughtful design extends to its repairability as well, ensuring this 55L pack will be your trusted travel partner for many dependable years to come.

Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe Charger

Combining style and functionality, this compact charger is an outled-starved traveller’s saviour. International adapters and vegan leather finish complement its ability to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and it even doubles as a stand for video calls or StandBy mode. An anodised aluminium shell matches your MacBook, while the braided USB-C cable adds a dash of elegance to proceedings.

Ultimate Ears Miniroll

Rugged and portable, the Miniroll delivers big sound on outdoor adventures. Rocking a 12-hour battery life, IP67 water and dust resistance, and a PartyUp feature for multiple speaker syncing, it’s ready for any excursion. A hookable strap allows easy attachment to backpacks or tents, and 40% post-consumer recycled plastic, makes it an eco-friendly choice. Crisp, bassy sound ensures your favourite tunes are done justice too.

Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro

Cinema goes anywhere with this Google TV-powered, Netflix-toting portable projector. Packing 450 ISO Lumens brightness, a built-in adjustable stand, and Harman Kardon speakers, it transforms any space into an entertainment hub. The 130-degree stand and automatic alignment/adjustability smarts let it create perfect screens up to 120 inches, while power bank compatibility and multiple input options make it ideal for outdoor movie nights.

JBL Tour Pro 3

These true wireless earbuds feature a smart charging case with an honest-to-goodness touchscreen display. Spatial audio and adaptive noise cancelling deliver immersive sound in any environment, while the case doubles as an audio transmitter for in-flight entertainment systems, ensuring cinematic experiences at 30,000 feet. Rubbish airline earphones be damned — Hi-Res certified audio, dual drivers, and customisable EQ levels are all present and accounted for.

Danner Mountain 600 EVO

Heritage styling meets modern technology in these rugged hiking boots. Full-grain leather uppers and waterproof Gore-Tex lining keep feet dry in challenging conditions, while a Vibram SPE midsole and Fuga outsole provide superior cushioning and traction on varied terrains. A recraftable design ensures longevity through countless adventures. In short, they’re super-stylish boots that are ideal for long-distance backpacking or casual day hikes.

Silhouette Nash Sunglasses

Lightweight and rimless, the Nash sunglasses offer UV protection and high-impact polycarbonate lenses for outdoor enthusiasts. Hypoallergenic and screwless design ensures comfort during extended adventures. A sleek, minimalist aesthetic complements any travel outfit. Combining 25 years of rimless expertise with space-certified technology results in a durable yet stylish accessory. The base 6 curve provides optimal coverage and protection for active lifestyles, from mountain trails to urban explorations.

OnePlus Pad 2

Superb battery life, fast charging, and productivity features define OnePlus’ high-end Android tablet. A 12.1in, 3K resolution display with a slick 144Hz refresh rate delivers stunning visuals for work and entertainment, while optional keyboard and stylus accessories enhance versatility. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB RAM, it handles multitasking effortlessly, making it an ideal companion for digital nomads seeking powerfully portable performance.

Logitech Keys-2-Go 2

Versatility meets portability in this keyboard that’s compatible with multiple devices and operating systems. A slim, lightweight design with built-in cover protects keys during transit, while scissor-switch keys offer comfortable typing. There’s even a full row of shortcut keys for productivity fiends, while up to three years of battery life ensures dependable performance through long-term adventures — from coffee shops to remote mountainous workstations.

Boox Palma

Uniquely blending a smartphone with e-reader functionalities, the Boox Palma helps reduce screen time while maintaining connectivity during your travels. A 6.13in e-ink touchscreen offers a paper-like reading experience with front-light adjustability, while Android 11 with Google Play Store access supports various apps. A 16MP camera also doubles as a useful document scanner — useful for backing up important papers in between borders.