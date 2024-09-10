Shark joins wet-to-dry hair styling revolution 

The wet to dry hair styling market, which until now has been dominated by the Dyson Airstrait and GHD Duet Style, is about to get a lot more competitive with Shark introducing two new models at IFA. Following the successful Shark SpeedStyle, are the Shark FlexFusion and Shark FlexFusion Straight, both designed for wet or dry styling.

Shark FlexFusion or Shark FlexFusion Straight?

The Shark FlexFusion Straight is a 5-in-1 styling and drying system which includes wet or dry Fusion air straightener, wet or dry Fusion brush (for bouncy blow-drys), 32mm Coanda Curlers (wraps and curls with no heat damage), styling concentrator and curl-defining diffuser. For many people, the FlexFusion Straight could replace a hairdryer, straighteners, curlers and diffuser, which will make it very appealing indeed.

The Shark FlexFusion, which we expect to be a chunk cheaper than it’s straightening sibling, is a 4-in-1 styling and drying system that consists of wet or dry Fusion brush, FrizzFighter finishing tool, 32mm Coanda Curlers and a styling concentrator.

Shark FlexFusion Straight: One pass straightening

Shark claims the new Wet & Dry Fusion Air Straightener straightens wet hair in as little as one pass or creates straight looks on already dry hair, with no heat damage on wet hair, just like the Dyson Airstrait. For those who are more interested in volume than poker straight locks, the new Wet or Dry Fusion Brush creates it in masses and Shark says we can expect 50% less frizz too.

FlexFusion Styling Technology

FlexFusion straightens wet or dry hair with its FlexFusion Styling Technology, which uses both air and heated ceramic into its accessories to dry and style wet hair or restyle dry hair. These are do it all stylers which will replace a host of appliances for many people.

In hair dryer mode, FlexFusion has a Scalp Shield Mode that can be activated, which has been developed by dermatologists and approved by stylists to protect the scalp from extreme heat. Simply hold the button and it’ll instantly adjust the temperature to 50 degrees Celsius but maintain the air flow to ensure a powerful and safe drying experience with no heat damage. This is similar to the excellent time-of-flight sensor that was new from Dyson for the Supersonic Nural hairdryer.

Shark says FlexFusion has fast drying and no heat damage when going wet to dry because the technology measures and regulates temperatures 1,000 times every second, never exceeding 110 degrees Celsius or reaching heat damage levels of 150 degrees Celsius.

Shark is yet to announce an availability date and pricing but as it was showing the products off at IFA 2024, we don’t think it’ll be long.