Is this Dyson’s best-ever new product?

Dyson's Supersonic r hairdryer was exclusive to professional stylists, but now anyone can buy this lightweight and fast-drying hairdryer

While Dyson is synonymous with making your home cleaner than a germaphobe’s dream, its range of styling products are proving increasingly popular.

The iconic 2016 Supersonic hairdryer is super-compact thanks to some swish motor tech. The Supersonic R is a new and lightweight version that’ll make drying your hair even faster. While previously only available for professional stylists, anyone can now get their hands on what might be Dyson’s best-ever new product.

The Supersonic R is Dyson‘s lightest, smallest, and most precise hairdryer yet. It’s actually 30% smaller and 20% lighter than the last model, since it miniaturises the tech inside. You’ll find the Dyson Hyperdymium motor, doing the heavy lifting.

Before building the thing, Dyson spoke to nearly 700 stylists on what they hate about their tools. The answer? Everything from the physical toll of styling hair all day to finding a hairdryer that doesn’t fry hair like an overzealous barbecue. The new Supersonic R (or ‘r’ as Dyson styles it) is the brand’s answer to these problems. That new Hyperdymium motor cuts the weight down, whle the signature ‘r’ curve makes it a dream to manoeuvre. It actually weighs less than a can of hairspray.

The streamlined flow heater ensures even heat distribution, even if you’re not a salon pro. Even the attachments are smart. They come with RFID sensors that communicate with the dryer to adjust airflow and temperature on the fly, for optimal styling.

While the hairdryer was made to make things easier for professional stylists, it’ll also make drying and styling your own hair a breeze. You can now snag the Supersonic r in a rather dreamy Ceramic Pink for $570/£450 from Dyson directly. There’s a moody Jasper Plum version coming in the summer. Dyson is even running stylist-led courses to teach you how to use the thing like a pro, if you’re interested.

