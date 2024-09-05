This robot vacuum is one of the slimmest options you can go for

Robot vacuums are one of my favourite devices to clean my home. They take the hard work out of cleaning up dirt, letting a smart home device do everything for you. But they’re pretty clunky, and certainly aren’t the best-looking device to have docked in your home. But Roborock’s new Qrevo Slim robo vac is one of the slimmest options you can go for. In fact, it’s the slimmest robot vacuum with 3D Time of Flight (ToF) navigation.

Standing at a mere 8.2cm tall, the Qrevo Slim isn’t just about squeezing into tight spots – although it does so easily. With its StarSight Autonomous System, it uses a dual-light 3D ToF system, with a mind-boggling 21,600 sensor points and an intelligent RGB camera, to map out your home with military precision.

The result? A vacuum that doesn’t bump into things. It sees them coming and elegantly manoeuvres around them, all while delivering a whopping 11,000Pa of suction power. The Qrevo Slim even has the decency to halt its brush if it senses a pet in its path. But the Qrevo Slim isn’t the only new kid on the block.

What else is new from Roborock?

Roborock has also introduced the Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge, two robust vacuums equipped with an AdaptiLift Chassis. This lets them dynamically adjust height to handle everything from long-pile carpets to pesky double-layer thresholds. Let’s not forget their Dual Anti-Tangle System, designed to combat hair tangles. Together, the DuoDivide Main Brush and FlexiArm Arc Side Brush make sure that hair goes straight into the dustbin.

In case cordless handheld vacuums are more your thing, the Roborock H5 has also joined the fray. It offers powerful 158AW suction and a sophisticated filtration system – all in a package light enough to not give you a workout. It’s got nine-cyclone dust separation technology and five stages of filtration.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Roborock is now venturing into laundry with the Zeo Lite. It’s an all-in-one washer-dryer featuring the world’s first Zeo-cycle technology. This clever bit of kit uses AI to dry clothes at moderate temperatures, protecting your delicate fabrics while making sure they’re bone-dry. With a 10kg washing capacity and 6kg drying capacity, it’s efficient enough to handle your laundry in just an hour.

If all of this sounds like the kind of tech you want in your life, here’s what you’ll need to cough up:

The Roborock Qrevo Slim will set you back around $599/£499/€549

The Qrevo Curv comes in at $799/£669/€729

The Qrevo Edge is priced similarly at $749/£629/€679

The cordless H5 will be available for $349/£299/€319

The Zeo Lite will cost around $1299/£1099/€1199

All these models are set to hit the shelves later this autumn. You’ll be able to order directly from Roborock.