One of the best robot vacuums is almost 75% off for Prime Day

Looking for a new robot vacuum? There’s no better time than on Prime Day, where the autonomous dust-suckers see some huge discounts. Dreame makes some of the best options you can buy, and there’s a huge discount on the flagship L40 Ultra for Prime Day.

Over on Amazon US, the Dreame L40 Ultra down by 67% from the regular price of $1500 to $500 – which is an excellent saving. Those in the UK can also grab the vacuum for less than its usual prime. On Amazon UK, the dust-sucker is down to £599 – which is also a decent price for this dirt-sucking machine.

Dreame’s L40 Ultra robot vac offers an incredibly powerful 11,000Pa of suction. Its MopExtend RoboSwing technology reaches up to 4cm deep into corners and under furniture, while the innovative TriCut brush efficiently handles hair tangles. The all-in-one base station delivers true hands-free maintenance, self-emptying for up to 75 days, and even cleans its own mops with 65°C hot water.

Using OmniDirt Detection Technology, the L40 Ultra identifies and tackles challenging messes like oil or sauce spills with targeted cleaning routines. The robot’s camera and five-channel colour sensing system ensure no dirt goes unnoticed, while its smart navigation creates detailed four-level maps for efficient route planning. You also get customisable cleaning modes for different rooms and voice control support via Alexa, Siri, and Google Home.

Prefer something that’s a little easier on the wallet? The L10s Ultra Gen 2 is more affordable and still offers an impressive 10,000Pa suction power and carpet detection. Its DuoScrub mop system applies pressure to tackle stubborn stains, while Smart Pathfinder technology creates efficient cleaning routes. With up to 240 minutes of runtime on a single charge, it’s more than capable of handling larger homes with minimal intervention, making life that little bit easier. For Prime Day, it’s been reduced by 32% on Amazon US to $400. Or on Amazon UK, you’ll find it 25% off at £359.