Samsung’s most powerful stick vac yet sucks for a different reason

While I’m a big fan of robot vacuums for cleaning automation, stick vacuums are usually still more powerful. Plus, there are times you need to clean a spot, and getting a robot to run around in circles isn’t exactly ideal. Samsung has just released the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra – the world’s most powerful stick vac at 400W – but I’m put off for one main reason.

Unfortunately, it shows you your incoming texts and calls. On your vacuum. While you’re cleaning. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to be bombarded with notifications while doing household chore. This isn’t the kind of smart integration anyone asked for. But notifications aside, this powerful sucker is seriously impressive.

The Jet Ultra is armed with Samsung’s fancy HexaJet Motor, which somehow crams in more airflow without sounding like a jet engine. Upgraded AI smarts recognise everything from long-pile carpets to corners, and the vac adjusts itself automatically.

This stick vac even packs a dual-battery setup, offering up to 160 minutes of runtime – though that’s on its most relaxed setting, not when it’s going full Dyson-killer mode. There’s also a two-year battery warranty if you’re the type who enjoys the fine print. It’s even got a HEPA filtration system that claims to catch 99.999% of dust.

And as part of Samsung’s grand plan for putting screens absolutely everywhere, there’s even more smart home tech. The Bespoke AI Laundry line now features 7-inch AI Home screens which, again, let you answer calls. AI Wash+ and AI Dry+ aim to make sure your clothes are pampered by machine-learning algorithms. Over in the kitchen, the new fridges pack 9-inch and 21.5-inch displays, upgraded food-tracking with AI Vision Inside, Spotify, SmartView, and even family calendars.

If you’re after the most powerful stick vac that money can buy, this is the dust-sucker for you. The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is available now from Samsung for $1099/£1200.