This Eufy robot vac is unlike any other thanks to this excellent addition

I’ve tested far too many robot vacuums. And as much as I love the machines, one of my big gripes is that sometimes you could do with having a manual cleaner around, like a stick vac. But what about for tougher stains? This new Eufy vac is unlike any other, thanks to this excellent cleaning addition.

The new Omni E28 robot vac’s party trick is a detachable portable deep cleaner. It’s the world’s first robot vacuum that lets you rip off a deep cleaner and go rogue on carpet stains or your sofa. Alongside it, there’s also the Omni E25 – a more conventional robot vacuum with a focus on mopping.

This new feature, powered by Eufy’s FlexiOne tech, turns what’s usually a passive roving cleaner into a kind of cleaning Transformer. One minute it’s roaming your living room, the next you’re wielding the detachable base station water tank to tackle stains. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and should be powerful enough to remove tough stains on furniture, stairs, carpets, and more.

Of course, it’s still a robot vacuum at heart, which means it wheels around with 20,000Pa of suction power. The E28’s DuoSpiral brushes are smart enough not to tangle themselves into knots every time they meet a hairball. There’s also a CornerRover Arm that extends to deal with those pesky edge bits. On the mopping side, the HydroJet system can scrub 360 times per minute with a double scraper setup. All the while, it’s pushing down 15N of pressure to properly scour your floors like it means it.

Let’s not overlook the cheaper E25, though it definitely plays second fiddle in this double act. It keeps things a bit more traditional, but still benefits from the same monstrous suction and the HydroJet mop system. While it lacks the detachable cleaner magic, it’ll still do a solid job if you’re after something a little less fancy.

The Eufy Omni E28 is available from today for £999/$1000 directly from Eufy or Amazon UK and US. If the detachable deep cleaner doesn’t do it for you, the E25 is also available for a slightly more palatable £849/$900.