Hisense will give you a free 40in QLED TV – here’s how it works

Hisense is giving away a free TV. No, seriously. A new top TV can easily run you into four figures, especially if you’re set on getting one with a QLED panel. That means any opportunity to save some cash on one isn’t to be missed. So this gigantic saving on a top-rated smart TV with Freely built-in is definitely worth your attention.

Right now, if you buy one of Hisense’s latest TVs, Laser Cinemas, or even American-style fridge freezers, you’ll get a free 40in QLED Smart TV thrown in. To get your freebie, buy a qualifying product between 4 June and 15 July from a participating UK retailer, like Amazon, Currys, and plenty more. Then, submit your claim to Hisense online from 15 August to 11 September. Hisense will then deliver your shiny new telly within 45 days.

The telly in question comes with Quantum Dot Colour, Dolby Atmos, and Freely built-in. That gives you access to over 60 live and on-demand channels without handing over a single penny in subscription fees. It’s the perfect sidekick screen for the bedroom, kitchen, or, let’s be honest, your backup gaming nook.

The eligible line-up is pretty flexible. It includes the flagship U7Q Pro and E7Q Pro TVs to Hisense’s ultra-bright Laser Cinema projectors. Even its American-style fridge freezers are in on the deal. This offer’s open to mainland UK residents only, and you’ll find the full list of qualifying products on Hisense’s promotions page.

You’ve got until 15 July to make your move – and that free 40in QLED won’t claim itself.