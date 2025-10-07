I’ve found 5 of the top TV deals in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Day sale

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here, and if you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your TV, this is it. I’ve hunted down five of the best offers worth your attention – and they’re not just from unknown brands you’ve never heard of. We’re talking serious discounts on big names like Hisense, LG, Samsung, and even Amazon’s own Fire TVs.

Whether you want a budget-friendly 4K TV upgrade, a stunning OLED for your movie nights, or something smart that plays nicely with Alexa, there’s a deal in here for you. Some of these prices are the lowest we’ve seen all year, but they won’t stick around for long – so if your current telly’s looking a bit tired, now’s the time to swap it out for something sleeker, brighter, and a lot smarter.

Amazon Fire TV 43in Omni QLED + Amazon Fire TV Soundbar | was £670 | now £358 | save £312 at Amazon UK This Amazon Fire TV bundle is a proper home cinema starter pack. You get the 43in Fire TV Omni QLED, which packs a sharp 4K Quantum Dot display for rich, lifelike colours and top-tier HDR formats including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. It even adjusts brightness automatically depending on the lighting in your room. Built-in Alexa lets you control everything hands-free, from finding shows to checking the weather. Then there’s the Fire TV Soundbar, with dual drivers, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual:X for a proper surround sound effect without the clutter. Check out all Fire TV deals. Buy Now

Hisense 50in 50U7QTUK | was £999 | now £499 | save £500 at Amazon UK Hisense’s 50in U7QTUK is a proper all-rounder that balances high-end features with gamer-friendly tech. Its MiniLED panel packs thousands of precision-controlled lights for deep contrast and punchy highlights, while the Quantum Dot layer ensures colours stay rich and realistic. The Hi-View AI Engine works in the background to sharpen, brighten, and fine-tune every frame. Gamers get a real treat too, thanks to the 144Hz Game Mode Pro with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and low input lag that keeps fast-paced action buttery smooth. Buy Now

Samsung 65in U8000F | was £649 | now £457 | save 30% at Amazon UK Samsung’s 65in U8000F is a sleek large-screen TV that blends sharp design with smart performance. Its Crystal Processor 4K uses AI to upscale everything you watch, so even HD shows look crisp and vibrant in 4K. Colours should be natural too, with plenty of punch for sports, movies, and gaming. Speaking of gaming, Samsung’s built-in Gaming Hub lets you stream thousands of titles from Xbox and more. The Object Tracking Sound Lite feature adds another layer of immersion, making sound appear to move with the action on screen. Buy Now Hisense 40″ 40E4QTUK | was £329 | now £159 | save 52% at Amazon UK The Hisense 40in E4QTUK is a solid pick if you’re after a smart TV that keeps things simple but still looks and sounds great. Its Direct Lit LED panel promises evenly lit, punchy visuals with decent contrast and colour from edge to edge – helped along by Hisense’s Natural Colour Enhancer. Sound gets a boost too, thanks to Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. You also get Freely built in, meaning you can stream live and on-demand TV without needing an aerial, plus all your usual favourites like Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube. Buy Now

LG 32in 32LQ63806LC | was £349 | now £128 | save 63% at Amazon UK The LG 32in LQ63806LC is a compact smart TV that still packs in plenty of clever tech. Its Full HD display, powered by LG’s a5 Gen5 processor, promises sharp detail and vibrant colour. Sound is boosted by AI Sound processing, which automatically adjusts audio to suit what you’re watching. You also get LG’s slick webOS platform with all the major streaming apps built in. HDR support brings extra punch and depth to movies, while the built-in Game Optimiser tweaks settings automatically for smoother, more responsive play. It’s a great option for smaller rooms, kitchens, or bedrooms. Buy Now

