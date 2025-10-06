The best Ring deals: the Battery Video Doorbell is the cheapest I’ve ever seen it this Prime Day

There’s plenty of smart home gear to pick from, but one of the simplest places to start is at your front door. A video doorbell should be your first port of call when it comes to smartening up your home. You can keep an eye on who’s coming and going, as well as who’s walking past. Ring is one of the best brands to pick from when it comes to monitoring your home.

And if that’s not enough to convince you to switch out for a smart knocker, these top Ring deals in Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale will. The entire line-up has been slashed by as much as 50%.

The best Ring doorbell deal this Prime Day

Our top pick is the newest Ring Battery Video Doorbell. It can be snapped up for £40 – that’s 60% off the usual £100 asking price and the lowest I’ve ever seen it. Those in the US can get the Plus version of the Battery Doorbell for a nearly identical 47% off. That device is reduced from $150 to $80 for Prime Day on Amazon US.

For your cash, you’re getting a batter-powered doorbell that can stream 1440p footage from your doorstep to any device with the app installed. You can also receive alerts when motion is detected and talk directly to doorstep callers. Plus, this version gives you Head-To-Toe View, which gives you a wider look at what’s happening. And because it’s powered by a rechargeable battery, it’s simple to install – although you’ll need a monthly Ring Protect subscription to make the most of its features.

Elsewhere, the Ring Intercom, is down to £36 – which is 64% off the regular price of £100. It lets you can hear whoever’s at the door from anywhere in the house.

Security conscious customers should also check out the Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (2nd Generation). It usually retails for £220, but during this sale, it can be had for £159 – that’s a 28% discount from the regular £220 ticket. On Amazon US, the same 5-piece kit is discounted by a better 50% – taking the price from $200 to $100. After as much coverage as possible? The 14-piece kit is discounted by 40% on Amazon US, taking the price down from $330 to $199.

Other Ring deals for Prime Big Deals Days

There’s no shortage of mega savings on Ring camera deals in the UK and US either. Don’t believe us? Check this lot out:

The Spotlight Cam Plus Solar is actually back down to its lowest price ever. It matches the savings offered during Amazon’s main Prime Day earlier this year.

