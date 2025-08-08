You can get a free 50in Toshiba TV with a new broadband plan – here’s how

Virgin Media is giving away a free TV. Yes, really. A decent 50in Ultra HD set can easily cost you a few hundred quid, even if you’re after something half-decent for sports or movies instead of a flagship TV model. That means any opportunity to nab one for free is worth a proper look. So this rather generous offer from Virgin Media is absolutely one to clock.

Right now, if you sign up to one of Virgin Media’s selected broadband and TV bundles online, you’ll get a free 50in Toshiba Ultra HD TV worth £260. Or if you’re the sort who prefers a lighter bill over a bigger screen, you can opt for £145 bill credit instead. To claim your freebie, you’ll need to pick a qualifying package between 7 August and 13 August, then Virgin Media will sort you out once your service is up and running.

The Toshiba TV in question delivers Ultra HD resolution that’ll do justice to your favourite matches, movies and Netflix binges. And with Virgin’s channel line-up and broadband speeds, you’ll have no shortage of content to fill it with. Whether it’s a living room upgrade, a bedroom telly, or something for a gaming room, it’s a decent addition at no extra cost.

The eligible bundles cover a few different needs. The Bigger Combo bundle + Sports HD M500 (£54.99/month, 24 months) brings 204 channels including Sky Sports HD, plus M500 fibre broadband with 516Mbps average download speeds. The Biggest Combo bundle M500 (£64.99/month, 24 months) throws in Sky Cinema HD and Netflix Standard alongside over 210 channels. Or, for the all-in crowd, the Mega Volt (£79.99/month, 18 months) packs Virgin’s fastest Gig1 fibre (1130Mbps), 240+ TV channels, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Netflix Standard with ads, an unlimited O2 SIM, and a six-month subscription to a streaming service of your choice.

This deal’s available to new Virgin Media broadband customers signing up online only, and there’s no set-up fee (usually £35). You’ll also get the perks of Priority from O2, with early gig ticket access, restaurant discounts, and enough random rewards to keep things interesting. Full details are over on Virgin Media’s promotions page.

You’ve got until 13 August to make your move – and that free 50in Toshiba won’t claim itself.