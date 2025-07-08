Nintendo Switch 2 owners run, don’t walk, to the Amazon Prime Day sale

If you’ve just picked up a Nintendo Switch 2 – or have one on the way – now’s the perfect time to stock up on accessories. Amazon’s Prime Day sale is in full swing, and that means serious savings on all the extras that make your gaming setup better.

While the console itself isn’t seeing much in the way of discounts (no surprise there), accessories are where you can save big, especially if you know what to look for.

Whether you’re after a second controller for local multiplayer, a carry case to keep your console safe on the go, or a camera for online gaming, there are plenty of deals worth grabbing.

We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day bargains on Switch 2 gear, from official Nintendo kit to third-party add-ons that punch well above their price tag. Here’s what’s worth snapping up before the sale ends.

Nintendo Joy-Con 2 Pair

The Joy-Con 2 controllers are a must-have for anyone looking to expand their Nintendo Switch 2 setup. This set includes both left and right controllers, plus two Joy-Con 2 straps – ideal for local multiplayer with a friend.

They feature improved motion controls, HD Rumble 2 for more precise feedback, and a new C Button that makes GameChat easier to access (with a phone and Nintendo Online membership). Some games even support new mouse-style control input.

You get one set with the console, but picking up an extra pair is perfect for party games or just swapping in a fresh charge.

Nintendo Joy-Con 2 Pair | was £73.44 | now £69.95 at Amazon UK

Not available on Amazon US

CoBak Carry Case for Nintendo Switch 2



The CoBak Carry Case is built specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2, offering a snug, secure fit that keeps your console protected on the move. With military-grade drop protection, a shock-absorbing EVA shell, and an anti-scratch coating, it’s tough enough for daily bumps without adding bulk. Inside, the grooved design locks your Switch 2 in place, so it won’t rattle around in your bag.

You also get smart, organised storage: 24 slots for game cards and microSDs, a flocked pocket for discs or a screen protector, a zippered mesh section for cables or earphones, and space for Joy-Con grips. It’s portable, secure, and surprisingly lightweight.

CoBak Carry Case for Nintendo Switch 2 | was £18.99 | now £9.99 at Amazon UK

CoBak Carry Case for Nintendo Switch 2 $28 on Amazon US (not discounted)

Charger Dock for Nintendo Switch 2

Keep your Nintendo Switch 2 setup tidy and your controllers fully charged with this Fast Wireless Charging Dock. Designed to charge up to four controllers at once, it features a compact, sturdy build that fits neatly into any gaming space. The slide-in design makes charging effortless – just connect via USB, slot the controllers in, and let the LED indicators show you the progress.

It’s not just functional, though. The sleek, modern design doubles as a display stand, keeping your controllers organised and protected when not in use. Lightweight yet durable, it’s travel-ready too – ideal for gaming on the go.

Charger Dock for Nintendo Switch 2 | was $19.99 | now $13.59 at Amazon US

Charger Dock for Nintendo Switch 2 | was £16.99 | now £12.99 at Amazon UK

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera makes it easier than ever to stay connected while you play. With built-in support for GameChat, you can video call friends and family directly through your console, whether you’re playing the same game or something completely different.

Share your screen in real time, watch your friends play, or just hang out face-to-face while gaming together. It turns any session into a shared experience, no matter the distance. Just plug it into your Switch 2 and start chatting – all you need is a Nintendo Account, Switch Online membership, and a good Wi-Fi connection.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera | was £44.49 | now £41.99 in Amazon UK

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera $54.99 on Amazon US (not discounted)

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is built for serious players who want precision, comfort, and extra features. It packs in everything you’d expect, including improved HD Rumble 2, smooth motion controls, and built-in amiibo support, all in a design that feels great for long gaming sessions.

New to this version is the C Button, making it easy to jump into GameChat with friends, plus programmable GL and GR buttons so you can fine-tune your setup to suit your playstyle. There’s also a built-in audio jack for headset support and a Capture Button to grab your best moments instantly.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller | was $99.99 | now $84 at Amazon US

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller £74.95 at Amazon UK (not discounted)

Fastnail Grips for Nintendo Switch 2

The Fastsnail Joy-Con grips are a smart upgrade for Nintendo Switch 2 players who want more comfort and control. Designed to fit both Joy-Con 2 and older Joy-Con 1 controllers (with the included wristbands), they’re a flexible, cost-saving option if you own multiple versions of the Switch.

Made from premium non-slip rubber with a matte finish, they’re grippier and more durable than basic plastic alternatives – perfect for long gaming sessions. The ergonomic shape feels more like a full-sized controller, helping reduce hand fatigue. Upgraded triggers make SL and SR buttons easier to press, while internal rubber pads keep your Joy-Con secure and protected from wear.

Whether you’re racing in Mario Kart or going head-to-head in Street Fighter, these grips add comfort, precision, and peace of mind. Plus, installation is quick and hassle-free – just snap them in and get playing.

Fastnail Grips for Nintendo Switch 2 | was $15.19 | now $12.91 at Amazon US

Fastnail Grips for Nintendo Switch 2 | was £15.99 | now £10.99 at Amazon UK

Zozovr Switch 2 Case for Nintendo Switch 2

The Zozovr Switch 2 Case is a do-it-all storage solution for your entire Nintendo Switch 2 setup. With custom-moulded compartments for your console, Joy-Con grip, Pro Controller, dock, charger, HDMI cable, and up to 20 game cards, everything has its place. A built-in mesh pocket holds smaller accessories, keeping things tidy and secure.

The tough EVA outer shell protects against knocks and drops, while the soft, segmented interior cushions your gear in transit. It’s also dustproof, waterproof, and scratch-resistant – perfect for travel or just staying organised at home. The design looks smart, and it’s easy to carry thanks to the included TPU hand strap and adjustable shoulder strap.

Zozovr Switch 2 Case | was £45.99 | now £37.99 at Amazon UK

Not available on Amazon US

24-in-1 Switch 2 Joy-Con Sports Accessories Bundle

The 24-in-1 Switch 2 Joy-Con Sports Accessories Bundle is the ultimate add-on kit for sporty multiplayer fun. Compatible with over a dozen Switch titles – from Mario Kart 8 and Just Dance to Ring Fit Adventure and Switch Sports – it’s packed with everything you need for two-player action. Inside the bundle, you’ll find tennis rackets, golf clubs, baseball bats, paddles, maracas, steering wheels, Joy-Con grips, and more – all neatly stored in a handy carry bag.

24-in-1 Switch 2 Joy-Con Sports Accessories Bundle | was £44.99 | now £34.19 at Amazon UK

Not available on Amazon US

