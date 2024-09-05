Lenovo’s IdeaPad convertible is one of the most affordable Copilot+ PCs yet

This year’s IFA show was overflowing with new Copilot+ PCs, thanks to Intel and AMD getting in on the act with flagship-grade chips. But Qualcomm has done the top-tier thing already, so is now looking to bring AI computing to the masses as well. Lenovo was one of the first firms to announce its selection of Snapdragon X Plus-powered machines, including 2-in-1s as well as traditional laptops.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 will land later this month for £900/€999, nudging Copilot+ smarts under four figures. Its 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chipset has a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-based jobs, more than enough oomph for desktop duties, and stamina that practically matches the latest MacBooks.

This 14in convertible doesn’t skimp on hardware to keep the price down, with 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and a touch-friendly OLED display. OK, so it’s a 60Hz panel, but colours were wonderfully vibrant during my demo and contrast was suitably epic. It’ll be a great choice for creative types as well as those who want to kick back with a movie.

At 1.49kg it’s perfectly portable, and not short on connectivity either; twin USB-C ports, two USB As, HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5mm combo port all make the cut. I’d have preferred a full-size SD card reader, but the microSD slot is still a handy inclusion. There’s a fingerprint sensor for secure login, and a manual shutter to cover the webcam should you want some privacy.

A brief typing test suggests the island-style keys will be a treat to tap away at, and the expansive touchpad was perfectly responsive, too.

Unlike Intel and AMD’s Copilot+ machines, Snapdragon-powered models like the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 won’t have to wait months for software features like Live Caption and Studio Effects; they’re baked into the machine at launch.