The K3 Pro is Yaber’s brightest-shining projector yet

JBL-tuned speakers and subwoofer pack a sonic punch, too

Tom Morgan-Freelander
Bright and affordable isn’t a combo that comes around very often in home cinema land, but Yaber’s new projector duo outshines the competition without breaking the bank. The K3 and K3 Pro pump out 1600 lumens each, meaning you won’t have to draw the curtains every time you fancy some big screen entertainment.

The two Full HD projectors can beam an image up to 200in, which will dwarf your typical TV, and a redesigned cooling system promises to keep fan noise in check while you’re binging on box sets or settling down for a movie night. Four kinds of screen correction can accommodate crooked walls, off-axis positions, and wall-mounted obstacles. The light source hits twice as hard as the firm’s previous flagship effort, yet the compact units are a perfectly luggable 5.1kg each.

They might be small enough to squeeze onto a coffee table, but both models promise impactful audio courtesy of a pair of JBL-tuned drivers good for 15W. That’s double what you’ll find from rivals like XGIMI and Nebula. Larger speaker chambers than the outgoing K2S projector should help with volume, and the K3 Pro also has a built-in subwoofer to bring the bass.

The Yaber K3 strips out the subwoofer, but keeps everything else the same. It’s an online exclusive, while the Pro will also land in stores.

Yaber K3 projector

There’s built-in Google TV, with access to all the major streaming services via Google Play, and voice control should make finding content a breeze. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth let you get connected without wires, while NFC lets you tap your phone to start streaming or casting pretty much instantly.

The Yaber K3 Pro goes on sale later this month for €649, making it one of the brightest projectors in its class. Expect to pay €599 for the standard K3, which will arrive a bit later down the line.

