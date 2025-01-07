The new Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN990F and The Frame Pro just made choosing my next TV a lot harder

I’m currently the proud owner of a Samsung Frame TV, and I couldn’t be happier with how seamlessly it blends into my living room. Its ability to double as a piece of art, displaying curated masterpieces or my favourite personal photos, has turned my television into a conversation piece rather than an eyesore.

But now, with Samsung’s latest announcement at CES 2025, I’m feeling an itch I can’t ignore – the newly unveiled Neo QLED 8K QN990F and The Frame Pro might just be calling my name.

The Neo QLED 8K QN990F: Next-level everything

Let’s start with the Neo QLED 8K QN990F, which Samsung is calling its most advanced TV ever. At its core is the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, a piece of tech wizardry that promises to deliver jaw-dropping picture clarity and colour.

Features like 8K AI Upscaling Pro and Auto HDR Remastering Pro ensure every frame is packed with detail and vibrancy, even if the original content wasn’t made for 8K.

But it’s not just about stunning visuals. The Adaptive Sound Pro technology analyses what you’re watching and your room’s acoustics, delivering perfectly balanced audio. This means whether I’m immersed in an action-packed blockbuster or quietly streaming a late-night drama, every sound will feel as if it’s tailored just for me.

Design-wise, the QN990F screams elegance with its ultra-slim, minimalist profile. It’s one of those TVs that doesn’t just blend into a room. The only downside? Once you see this beauty, it’s hard to unsee it.

The Frame Pro: The Frame, but supercharged

If the Neo QLED 8K is a futuristic powerhouse, the Frame Pro is the sophisticated, artsy cousin I might actually cheat on my current Frame TV with. It takes everything I adore about my current TV and dials it up a notch.

The Frame Pro features upgraded Neo QLED technology, which means brighter colours, sharper contrasts, and richer blacks, all while retaining the signature art-like aesthetic that made me fall in love with The Frame in the first place. The addition of the NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor ensures that not just TV shows but even static art displays look lifelike.

One of the coolest upgrades is the new Wireless One Connect box. Say goodbye to unsightly cables and hello to cleaner, more flexible installations. And of course, the Samsung Art Store has expanded its library to over 3,000 curated works, from classic pieces to modern masterpieces, making my TV-as-art obsession even harder to resist.

Enter Samsung Vision AI

Both TVs come loaded with Samsung Vision AI, a new platform designed to turn screens into adaptive, intelligent companions. Features like Click to Search and Live Translate make interactions seamless, while Generative Wallpaper lets me create custom designs that perfectly match my décor.

So, what’s the verdict?

As someone who already loves how my Samsung Frame TV elevates my living room, choosing between the Neo QLED 8K QN990F and The Frame Pro feels like an impossible decision. The QN990F offers a level of immersion and sophistication that makes it a dream for movie nights, while The Frame Pro keeps my heart fluttering with its seamless blend of beauty and tech.

For now, I’ll continue to admire the innovations from afar, but let’s be real – one of these is bound to end up on my wall. The question is: do I go for the ultimate entertainment powerhouse or the art-centric elegance I’ve come to adore? I suspect it may come down to price (which is yet to be announced), but either way, Samsung just made my next TV upgrade one of the hardest decisions I’ll ever have to make.

