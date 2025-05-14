Samsung’s 2025 range of TVs, projectors and soundbars is now officially on sale across the UK, with big promises on AI smarts, better picture quality and cleaner audio.

Announced alongside its new role as BAFTA’s first ever “Official Screen Partner” (no doubt because BAFTA has been reading Stuff’s best 4K TV guide) the 2025 line-up is available now on Samsung’s website and major retailers including Currys, John Lewis, AO and Richer Sounds.

The new range includes upgraded Neo QLED, OLED and QLED sets, with standout models like the Neo QLED 8K and 4K QN90F sporting Samsung’s upgraded Glare-Free tech for better daytime viewing.

I’ve seen the new screens in person, and there’s a lot to like. The one that really stood out to me was the new Frame Pro. I’ve had a Frame at home for a few years now and I’m a big fan of the concept. It blends into your space beautifully and doubles as actual wall art when you’re not watching TV. The Frame Pro takes that idea and gives it a spec bump – better picture quality thanks to Neo QLED tech, and the same matte finish that keeps glare at bay. My only gripe? It’s only available in sizes 65in and up. That’s a bit too big for most average UK living rooms, mine included. A 55in version would be perfect.

Back to the range – this year, Samsung’s pushing its new Vision AI hard. It’s the brain behind all the new screens, learning what you’re watching and adjusting the picture and sound on the fly. That’s paired with a fresh wireless One Connect box, meaning fewer cables cluttering up your setup.

Samsung’s also launched a new ultra-short throw projector – the Premiere 5 – that can beam a 100in full HD image onto your wall, and a new crop of soundbars. Models like the HW-Q990F and compact QS700F offer Dolby Atmos support, adaptive audio tuning, and room-sensing smarts.

There’s up to £1000 cashback available on selected TVs, and £400 off soundbars, if you order now. It’s a strong line-up with something for everyone – whether you’re after a flagship OLED or just want sharper sports in the background while you cook.

