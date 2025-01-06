LG’s new projector doubles up as a speaker and a lamp

LG has unveiled a game-changing projector at CES 2025 – a sleek, multifunctional device that combines a projector, Bluetooth speaker, and… LED mood lamp?

It sounds like a weird combo, but I think this innovative 3-in-1 gadget is perfect for small, modern spaces. The PF600U, as it’s also known, merges functionality with aesthetics, drawing inspiration from the elegance of a floor lamp. Its stand-pole design ensures it blends effortlessly into any room, rather than awkwardly balancing a projector on a shelf or tripod stand.

Equipped with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) and 300 ANSI lumens of brightness, the projector supports OTT streaming via LG webOS, making it a versatile companion for movie marathons, soothing ambient visuals, or casual music sessions.

The built-in stereo speakers with passive radiators deliver rich, immersive sound, while the LED mood lamp enhances the atmosphere with nine colours and five brightness levels.

The device’s tilting head, adjustable up to 110 degrees, and its auto screen adjustment function ensure flexibility for diverse use cases. Whether projecting a film onto the wall, creating a cosy mood with soft lighting, or streaming a playlist, the PF600U adapts seamlessly to your needs, delivering an all-in-one lifestyle upgrade.

Short throw as well

Accompanying the PF600U is the CineBeam S (model PU615U), LG’s most compact 4K Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector to date.

While smaller in size, it delivers an impressive 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) and 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, covering 154% of the DCI-P3 colour space for stunning visuals.

Its ultra-short throw capability projects images ranging from 40 to 100 inches with minimal wall clearance, optimising space without sacrificing immersion.

The CineBeam S boasts a modern metallic finish and built-in stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. Features like Auto Screen Adjustment, Wall Colour Adjustment, and Screen Scaling/Shifting simplify setup, making it ideal for homes with unique layouts or unconventional wall surfaces.

“With the PF600U’s 3-in-1 versatility and the CineBeam S’s compact, ultra-short-throw design, LG is setting new standards for lifestyle projectors that cater to diverse spaces and user demands,” said YS Lee, vice president of LG Media Entertainment Solutions.

LG’s innovative projectors signal a new era of multifunctional home entertainment, offering users the flexibility and style to suit their dynamic lifestyles.

