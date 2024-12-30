Here’s why this LG fridge is the future gadget of my dreams

If there’s one thing LG is really good at, it’s giving us a look at gadgets of the future. The brand is also really good at making me drool over these gadgets. And the latest is a new fridge in LG’s Signature range of home appliances.

The star of the show is LG’s new French Door Refrigerator. It’s kitted out with a transparent OLED panel on the door. You can peek inside without opening the door, so you don’t let the cold air escape just to check if you’re out of milk.

This T-OLED display does double duty as a touchscreen and a sort of digital art frame, capable of displaying “hologram-like visuals.” And if you’re feeling fancy, it even plays a curated music playlist to set the mood while you shuffle about for snacks. Throw in an AI food management system that tracks your groceries and suggests recipes, and your kitchen’s super smart.

The fridge isn’t alone in its bid to make you feel inadequate. LG’s Signature Microwave has a Full-HD touchscreen, built-in speakers, and cameras that let you watch a live feed of your food heating. It’s also clever enough to sync with other LG tech. For example, you can view your oven’s cooking progress right on its screen. Meanwhile, the induction range itself has Gourmet AI tech to identify ingredients and suggest recipes.

For those with a flair for clean lines, the LG Signature Dishwasher integrates more seamlessly than an appliance I’ve ever seen. The handle pops out when your hand gets close. QuadWash Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry tech aim to leave your plates cleaner and drier than ever. In the laundry room, LG’s AI-powered Washer & Dryer combos are stepping up with features like fabric-specific care and low-temperature drying. Both models come with LCD touchscreens to guide you.

Those are pretty much the only details LG has released at this time (aka, no price or release date). That probably means if you have to ask, you can’t afford it. But, I’m hoping to get a better look at these appliances in the flesh at CES 2025 in Vegas in January.