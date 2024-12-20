You’ll want Lenovo’s rollable laptop – here’s when it launches

There are plenty of concept phones, laptops, and other devices – but most of them never see the light of day. Not Lenovo’s rollable laptop, however. The flashy device finally looks set to launch at the CES 2025 show, after years of teases.

According to a new leak courtesy of tipster Evan Blass, Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 (the one with a rollable screen) is almost ready to launch. CES 2025 in January looks set to be the stage for this stretchy-screen debut.

The ThinkBook Plus packs a screen that extends vertically, transforming a fairly standard laptop into a towering double-decker. If you’re sick of documents and websites not fitting full screen, this is the laptop for you. One leaked image shows a video call comfortably seated on the top half of the screen, while a PowerPoint deck lounges below.

Lenovo’s been flirting with rollable tech for years now, teasing us with prototypes and wild ideas. The concept device was paraded back in 2022, and Stuff’s Tom Morgan-Freelander saw the rollable at the MWC 2023 expo. But its future was questionable at best. It isn’t exactly the same laptop as the concept, but uses the same screen tech.

This isn’t Lenovo’s first rodeo with “weird but wonderful” laptops, either. Remember the Auto Twist from CES 2024? But it’s the first that looks to have made it to the mass market.

And while the rollable display concept isn’t entirely new – we’ve seen it in televisions with price tags that could fund a small wedding – it’s the first timr we’ve got it on a laptop. If Lenovo can nail the execution, I think it could genuinely set a new trend. However, let’s not forget the fifth-gen ThinkBook Plus started at $2000, so “affordable” isn’t exactly Lenovo’s middle name.

While unconfirmed, expect more details at CES 2025. One thing’s certain, though: it’s bound to steal some headlines.