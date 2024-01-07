CES 2024: all today’s news and launches from tech’s biggest show

The world’s biggest technology show is back in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA this week. It’s the third year of the show after a break for that thing we no longer seem to talk about. And we’re on the ground at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to check out everything across several days of press conferences and launches. The show is global, though since the pandemic there’s been a definite shift to more of a US focus. So it’ll be interesting how that has changed – or not – during the 2024 edition.

There are always stacks of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars and much more. Today (Sun 7) is normally when we get to hear about most products. However, a boatload of Intel Core Ultra (yes, it’s new) laptops dropped during last week. All the manufacturers were getting their elbows out ahead of the show floor opening on Tuesday 9. Expect more laptops featuring Intel’s latest 14th generation Core processors to appear at the show.

There are also plenty of news conferences tomorrow (Mon 8) from the likes of LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Hisense, Sony and more. Expect plenty to be revealed then. Later in the week we’ll be selecting our 10 winners of Stuff’s Best of CES 2024 awards. And we’ll also pick out the key themes from this year’s show. Those will dicate the key things we’ll be talking about for new tech across the whole of 2024.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home