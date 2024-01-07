CES 2024: all today’s news and launches from tech’s biggest show
Once again we're on the ground in Las Vegas to check out 2024's hottest tech at CES 2024
The world’s biggest technology show is back in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA this week. It’s the third year of the show after a break for that thing we no longer seem to talk about. And we’re on the ground at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to check out everything across several days of press conferences and launches. The show is global, though since the pandemic there’s been a definite shift to more of a US focus. So it’ll be interesting how that has changed – or not – during the 2024 edition.
There are always stacks of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars and much more. Today (Sun 7) is normally when we get to hear about most products. However, a boatload of Intel Core Ultra (yes, it’s new) laptops dropped during last week. All the manufacturers were getting their elbows out ahead of the show floor opening on Tuesday 9. Expect more laptops featuring Intel’s latest 14th generation Core processors to appear at the show.
There are also plenty of news conferences tomorrow (Mon 8) from the likes of LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Hisense, Sony and more. Expect plenty to be revealed then. Later in the week we’ll be selecting our 10 winners of Stuff’s Best of CES 2024 awards. And we’ll also pick out the key themes from this year’s show. Those will dicate the key things we’ll be talking about for new tech across the whole of 2024.
Check out all our latest CES stories below.
All our CES 2024 stories so far
Eve Energy’s trio of Matter-powered devices will smarten up your home
A boon for lazy, energy efficient gadgeteers
Smeg’s latest high-performance blender wants to help you with that new year health kick
It’s got a 1.5l capacity, nine different speeds for you to pick from, and auto-programs to blend for you.
LG’s Artificial Intelligence Agent robot isn’t as scary as it sounds
LG’s Artificial Intelligence Agent could make your robot butler dreams come true
The new Razer Blade 16 has a ridiculously fast 240Hz OLED screen
Say hello to the world’s first 16in 240Hz OLED display
Here’s how Microsoft is changing the PC keyboard for the first time in 30 years
Microsoft is going all in on AI, with a new keyboard button that opens the Copilot chatbot. It’s replacing the menu key.
Qualcomm’s new chip could power the next Apple Vision Pro competitor
The XR2 Plus Gen 2 supports 4.3K, 90fps per eye
Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo goes full steam ahead towards clean floors
Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo sucks and mops, with a steam-powered secret weapon onboard
LG’s super-light Gram Pro laptops include OLED screens and AI tricks
Smarter than your average laptop. And probably lighter too
MSI’s Prestige 16 AI Series lands with top-shelf specs and dedicated AI smarts
Featuring a dedicated processor to take care of your AI needs
Dell’s supercharged XPS laptop lineup is very different – here’s how
There’s now a XPS 14 and XPS 16 to sit alongside the perennially popular XPS 13
Nintendo Switch fans rejoice: upgrade your storage with SanDisk’s huge 1TB microSD card
From cramped to capacious, in an instant
LG’s CineBeam Qube could be the portable 4K projector to beat this year
A minimalist movie buff’s dream
LG’s 2024 OLED EVO TVs bring major AI upgrades
New a11 AI processor promises to boost image and audio quality
LG 2024 QNED TVs are bigger than ever – and smarter, too
Colossal 98in panels and faster processors
I’m already making room under my TV for LG’s new 2024 soundbars
Bringing wireless Dolby Atmos to compatible LG TVs at CES