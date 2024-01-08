VW is chauffeuring ChatGPT straight to you with the chatbot rolling out into cars

If you’ve ever dreamt of taking ChatGPT with you on the move, your wishes have been answered. Volkswagen is chauffeuring the AI chatbot straight to you, by rolling it into the existing IDA voice assistant in VW’s top cars and SUVs.

Now, you can chat away with an AI while cruising, getting all sorts of info. You’ve got access to controlling your car’s features and general knowledge nuggets, all hands-free. Drivers can engage with the smart assistant for a range of tasks – controlling infotainment, navigation, air conditioning, and even getting answers to general knowledge questions, all hands-free.

But VW isn’t just throwing in any old version of ChatGPT; the brand’s got a tailored version called Calm, handling around 10,000 car-specific Q&As. And don’t worry about taking things off-topic, the chatbot can still answer questions that aren’t about cars. Cerence has put in some filters, so you won’t be able to talk about naughty or sensitive topics.

The tech, based on Cerence’s Chat Pro, will start rolling out in Europe in spring 2024. It’ll arrive in models like the ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, Tiguan, Passat, and the new Golf first. US drivers will have to wait a bit, as it’s still under consideration there.

