You don’t have to be a fresh-faced Twitch streamer to appreciate the atmosphere provided by colourful LED smart lighting. From Philips Hue to Nanoleaf, there’s no shortage of bulbs and light panels to help kit out your home. The wonderfully named Twinkly Matrix, however, offers something a little different.

In essence, it’s a curtain (closer to a beaded curtain if we’re being picky) consisting of multiple strings of LEDs. In fact, Twinkly states that it features the highest LED density in its class, with up to 500 LED lights running the show. Each light is individually mappable, which, as you can imagine, can create a multitude of effects ranging from calm and relaxing, to the sort of atmosphere you’d expect to find at a unicorn nightcore rave.

The lights are hung from an easily wall-mountable vertical bar, and the overall effect is quite striking, given that the LEDs illuminate the wall behind them. Combined with the accompanying app, you can change the colours and patterns with ease, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home for seamless voice control as well.

You can also mirror your PC screen on the LEDs in real-time, which appears to provide a rather immersive pixel-like recreation of the on-screen action, adding an extra layer of fun to your gaming session.

The Twinkly Matrix is available in two models — a 3.3/3.3ft model with 480 mappable LEDs and a 1.6/7.9ft model with 500 mappable LEDs. It’ll be available directly from Twinkly on 29 Janurary for $200/£200.

