Our pick of the best gifts for gamers for Christmas 2024

Twinkly Matrix

The Twinkly Matrix might sound like a modern Keanu Reeves-starring remake, but it is, in fact, a hypnotic ambient lighting setup suited to gamers and tech enthusiasts. An LED curtain that boasts the highest density in its class, it has 500 individually mappable lights capable of creating stunning visual effects. Wall-mountable and app-controlled, it offers unlimited customisation options, from relaxing gradients to pulsating patterns. PC screen mirroring capabilities add an immersive layer to gaming sessions, extending on-screen action into your room, and it’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Home. The Matrix’s lightweight design and easy installation make it a versatile addition to any gaming space, transforming walls into dynamic canvases of functional light.

Pico 4 Ultra

Pico’s latest advanced VR headset offers stunning mixed reality gaming with dual 32MP cameras thrown in for good measure. Access SteamVR and 2D games via PC streaming, or enjoy standalone VR apps — now with full-body tracking (courtesy of new sold-separately trackers) that provides increased immersion. A hearty 12GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking, while 4K+ UHD resolution brings virtual worlds to life.

Playseat Formula Instinct F1 Edition

This cockpit is endorsed by real F1 drivers, which is more than most rivals can say. Its dynamic comfort system accommodates racers of all sizes, while patented adjustment systems offer unlimited customisation to help budding drivers get nice and comfy before they tear up the virtual tarmac. Sure it’ll dominate the lounge, but not as much as a real F1 car.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

SteelSeries’ versatile headset features active noise cancellation to help block out outside distractions from the pesky real world. Neodymium magnetic drivers deliver crystal-clear audio across all frequencies, while on-board audio profiles offer instant optimisation for popular games. The confidently-named Infinity Power System with hot-swappable batteries ensures uninterrupted play — perfect for all-night marathons — while multi-point connection support throws easier Discord console sessions into the mix.

Hyte Thicc Q60 240mm AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

This eye-catching CPU cooler combines powerful cooling with massively over-the-top, customisable flair. Its “thicc” 240mm radiator efficiently dissipates heat, while the utterly unnecessary (yet irresistible) screen adds a new, unapologetic dimension to RGB customisation. And while its cooling prowess is rather impressive, let’s be honest — you only want it for that sweet, sweet screen. And quite frankly, we don’t blame you.

ManbaOne Controller

This versatile controller supports Switch, iOS, Android, and PC, while its interactive screen allows for easy tweaking and customisation without messing around with additional apps. Hall effect joysticks and triggers provide precise, and mercifully drift-free control with adjustable dead zones, while button mapping (including multiple button combinations), offers tailored gameplay experiences. Additional features include a turbo function, a six-axis gyro, and, of course, customisable lighting.

SanDisk Pokémon microSD Card

These officially licensed Nintendo Switch microSD cards feature iconic Pokémon designs, making them infinitely more exciting than any other slice of memory. With read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, they ensure quick game loading and smooth performance. Available up to 1TB, they provide ample storage for your favourite titles, with a lifetime limited warranty for good measure.

Alienware AW2725QF

Alienware’s innovative monitor switches between 4K/180Hz and 1080p/360Hz at the press of a button, catering to both high-resolution and high-refresh-rate gaming needs. Think crisp, slow-paced single-player gaming experiences, before bumping down the resolution for some rather insane competitive FPS plays. Console-friendly features include HDMI 2.1, though you’ll want a proper PC gaming rig to take advantage of the blazing-fast top-end refresh rate.

Meze Audio Boom Mic

Transform your headphones into a premium gaming headset with this high-end detachable microphone. Its CNC-milled aluminium construction and flexible arm ensure durability and ideal positioning (while somewhat justifying the premium price), while an omnidirectional design captures natural voice tones. An in-line control offers easy mute and volume adjustment too — ideal for trash-talking in-game (or Zoom calls). HR will be in touch shortly.

WD_Black C50 Xbox Expansion Card

This officially licensed expansion card for Xbox Series X/S saves you from deleting games to make space. Available in 512GB and 1TB capacities, it allows for more game installations without transfers, while the plug-and-play design eliminates compatibility concerns. Granted, it’s hardly the most exciting product on our list, but if you’re forever shuffling virtual titles around, you’ll be glad you’ve got one.