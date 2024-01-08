Lenovo has launched far too many new products at CES 2024 to write about in full, so we’re just going to cover the meatiest bits. The main focus is on its range of AI-toting laptops, which come with Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone — exclusive software that lets users harness the power of AI image generation based on text prompts. The best part though, is that it works offline without the need for an internet connection.

Not only does this mean that you can create weird and wonderful images of frogs riding unicycles across Tower Bridge even if you’re stuck on a plane with no Wi-Fi, but the fact that it’s all generated locally suggests more control and privacy too.

The notebook models with dedicated GPUs (the most powerful being Nvidia’s RTX 4070), also have an Image Training feature, which allows users to train personalised image models that are stored locally on the device itself. Over time, the software can learn and create images that match your style and preferences. If you hate cubism but prefer the wonderfully relaxing art style of Bob Ross, for example, then this will be reflected in the images generated, without you having to lift a finger.

There are a few devices that will land with this new AI generation feature, including the headlining Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (16”, 9) and the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1. Packing the power of Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors along with a physical Lenovo AI Core Chip, they’re also completely up to date on the keyboard front too, with the inclusion of Microsoft’s new Copilot key. Both models also come with another handy bit of software — Lenovo X Power — a tuning solution powered by machine learning that enhances creative tasks such as 3D rendering and film colour correction by allocating processing power to optimise performance, battery life, and cooling efficiency.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i (16”, 9) can be specced out to include up to an Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, along with a 3.2K Mini-LED 3.2K screen, and six speakers. Its flexible 2-in-1 sibling, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (14”, 9) pulls double duty as a tablet, with a 2.8K or a 4K OLED screen, a 360-degree rotating soundbar with four Bowers & Wilkins speakers, and a Slim pen bundled with the device that magnetically attaches to the cover. Both models are expected to land in the US starting at $1700 and $1450, respectively. There’s no word on a UK release date or pricing at this time.

We could probably write a few thousand words if we had the time to cover every other launched Lenovo device in detail (there are 16 devices in all, which include a whole bunch of laptops including the ThinkBook Plus (below), wireless headphones and even a mouse), but one that stands out in particular is the dual-screen Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13″, 9)​ — an updated version of the world’s first dual-screen OLED laptop. This time it’s packing the power of Intel’s new Core Ultra Processors, a 2.8K OLED screen, and a rotating Bowers and Wilkins soundbar, along with the new Copilot key.

Check out Lenovo’s official website for more information on its full CES 2024 launches.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.