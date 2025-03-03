I own a super gaming PC, but Lenovo’s powerful laptop is making me jealous

In addition to its more outlandish concepts (like the solar-powered laptop), Lenovo has also launched a smattering of other products that may or may not make their into our list of the best laptops once they land on shelves.

Taking the stage at MWC 2025 in Barcelona with a suite of new AI-powered laptops, the company is touting a “Smarter Technology for All” philosophy that’s paving the way for its latest notebook ranges — two of which are the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition and IdeaPad Slim 3x.

The former is a premium 16in laptop that appears to have its sights set on those looking for powerful on the go performance, wielding the power of an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU and 32GB of RAM — a combination that should make short work of video editing, 3D rendering, and other creative workflows (not to mention, gaming).

Lenovo has also implemented its X Power technology — a machine learning-powered tuning solution that optimises performance to achieve 130W TDP while keeping temperatures down to respectable levels.

As for the screen, it promises a feast for the eyes, thanks to its 3.2K PureSight Pro OLED panel and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Colour-obsessed creatives will also be pleased to note that the display supports 100% of the sRGB, P3, and Adobe RGB colour gamuts, providing what Lenovo lavishly describes as “radiant verisimilitude” for artistic endeavours.

Interested? The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition will be available starting June 2025 with prices beginning at a rather substantial €1699 (including VAT).

At the slightly more accessible end of the spectrum, Lenovo also introduced the IdeaPad Slim 3x — a 15in 2560 x 1600 OLED laptop that’s ready for all manner of AI shenanigans, thanks to its Snapdragon X processor, complete with a NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and up to 24GB RAM. Naturally, it’s earned its Copilot+ label, with a dedicated Copilot key for dabbling in AI queries at the touch of a button.

One standout feature (for a laptop, at least) is its expandable SSD slot, letting you easily upgrade the internal storage without being forced to upgrade or whip out any intricate, warranty-voiding toolkits.

For the more budget-conscious, a 15.3-inch IPS model with a 1920 x 1200 resolution is also available, with a touch variant for those who enjoy leaving fingerprints on their screens. Rapid Charge technology that promises up to two hours of battery from just a 15-minute charge should also come in handy.

The IdeaPad Slim 3x is scheduled for a March 2025 release, with prices starting at a more digestible €599. Lenovo has yet to reveal US or UK pricing information for its new laptop range.

Elsewhere, the company also unveiled various other Yoga and IdeaPad models, including the Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition, the Yoga Slim 7, and several 2-in-1 convertibles — all sporting varying levels of AI capabilities and creative features.

