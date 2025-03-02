MWC 2025: all the latest from the biggest phone show in the world

After a couple of weeks in which we got a new iPhone, we’re turning our attention to the wider world of mobile in the form of Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress show, aka MWC 2025. As always at the show, plenty of the best phones, tablets and wearables break cover.

We’re on the ground in Barcelona for the next few days. The focus at this event is typically on smartphones, but in recent years, we’ve seen more announcements in different areas such as laptops and smart home.

MWC is always a bit of a weird hybrid of a show. Not only are there a bunch of product announcements, but it’s also where the mobile industry goes to do business. That means there are quite a lot of tedious announcements, too! That’s where we come in, to cut through the noise and bring you the really great launches, which is what we’ve done on this very page.

This year is set to be a bit of an odd one – while CES 2025 in early January seemed to have more product announcements than ever, MWC is a little caught in a a tight spot as different manufacturers seek to stream their own events in a post-Covid world.

While Apple has never attended the show to launch a product, Samsung has introduced various Galaxy smartphones at the show and the Galaxy Ring broke cover last year – yet it is set to launch some A-Series models without an event this week (of course, it already launched the Galaxy S25 in January). Google attends but doesn’t generally announce anything consumer-related, instead leaving things for its Google I/O event which is once again set to take place in May.

Device manufacturers that do launch at MWC do so in front of most of the world’s key mobile tech media – and that’s what we’ll see from a lot of brands looking to get elbow room in a crowded market. Nothing has been quite open (as it always is) that we will get the Nothing 3a during the show. Oppo offshoot Realme is set to reveal a 10x zoom phone with a 1in Sony sensor on board. Nokia/HMD is also set to show off some budget devices. And we’ve also heard that several brands will be launching tri-fold phones, too.

In recent years we have also seen some great concepts at the show, such as Motorola’s rollable phone. Check out all the announcements so far from this year’s Mobile World Congress below.

All the latest stories from MWC 2025

Read more: Read all our top smartphone coverage