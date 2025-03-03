Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro designs revealed – what do you think?

Nothing hasn’t been shy about telling us that the Nothing Phone 3a Series is going to launch soon. Now we know that two mid-range phones will debut tomorrow, 4 March during the second day of MWC 2025 here in Barcelona.

At a reveal event on Qualcomm’s booth at MWC, the brand showed off what the phones look like but we can’t get hands-on with them yet as they’re behind glass for now. There are – obviously – two phones in the series, which according to rumours are set to be named 3a and 3a Pro. The former handset evolves the design of the Phone 2a with a more pronounced camera module.

But the 3a Pro is rather more ‘out there’ in terms of its design and I’m certainly not sold on it; the non-uniform camera lens arrangement looks rather ugly at first sight – I’ll have to see if I can get used to it.

We also know from this morning’s reveal with Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis that the new devices will be running on the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 platform after the Nothing Phone 2a surprised everyone by opting for Mediatek hardware last year.

I’ve also got a bit of a question mark in my mind over how the two phones will sit alongside each other and why ‘Pro’ appears to be being used as the name for the more premium model when there’s not a Pro version of the more upmarket and rather excellent Nothing Phone 2. Of course, this could potentially change with the later-in-2025 reveal of the Nothing Phone 3.

But it will be interesting to see how Nothing is planning on differentiating between these two models and the camera hardware is set to be a big part of this – naturally, you can see this from the different lens arrangements on the revealed designs.

Nothing previously announced that the Phone (3a) Series would have a new AI-assisted 50 megapixel periscope zoom lens “delivering crisp and detailed macro shots, and 70 mm portrait-perfect focal length”. It adds that this arrangement will offer 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 60x ‘ultra zoom’ with support for 4K video and Ultra HDR photo.

It’s also been rumoured that the phone will have a dedicated camera button, too.

Evangelidis previously said about Nothing’s ‘a’ series of mid-range phones: “For the a Series we have a different set of users. When people buy a smartphone some are looking for the greatest specs, they want the latest innovations and processors. Yet there are some other users that are equally excited about tech, but are happy with just a great user experience – that’s who the a Series is for. We’re really focused on the core user needs in terms of camera, screen, processor, and of course design.”

