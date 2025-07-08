Stuff

One of the best cheap phones of 2025 is even cheaper for Prime Day

The Nothing Phone 3a has a solid discount for Prime Day that makes it an even better buy. Plus, other Nothing devices are on offer

Nothing Phone 3a review rear cameras

Nothing’s recent Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro handsets fall firmly into budget smartphone territory. But, they offer some top features at a lower price point. We awarded the Phone 3a a full five stars in our review. And for Prime Day, these cheap phones are even more of a steal, thanks to some tasty offers.

Right now, you can bag the Nothing Phone 3a for £319 from Amazon UK – that’s a 16% saving from the regular price of £379. Unfortunately, US shoppers miss out, since these handsets aren’t technically on sale across the pond.

Both the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro pack flagship-like features into an affordable package. They sport a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120-Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and a robust 5,000 mAh battery with 50-watt fast charging. They share most hardware traits and a sleek, unique design complete with LED Glyph lights and AI features like the Essential Key.

The Pro model stands out with a more advanced triple-camera system, including a periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom. Despite some missing extras like wireless charging, both phones offer impressive performance and style at a great value. It’s also on offer for Prime Day, reduced to £389 from the regular price of £449.

Other Nothing Prime Day deals

It’s not just the Phone 3a series that you can bag for less this Prime Day. You can also shop the CMF Phone range and earbuds in the deals:

Product DealRegular PriceNew Price% Saving£ Saving
Ear (a)£89£6922%£20
Ear Open£129£9030%£39
CMF Phone 2 Pro£219£18416%£35
CMF Buds 2£40£3025%£10
