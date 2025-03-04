This foldable laptop is disguised as a briefcase… I wish it was real

Tech expos like MWC 2025 are always chock-full of concept devices. They’re cool, but they don’t always have real-world potential. But Samsung’s latest concept device is a foldable laptop disguised as a briefcase, and I really wish it was real.

As a foldable laptop, this concept device has both a screen on the top on the bottom. I suppose it’s more like a foldable tablet, but I didn’t come up with the name! Samsung has put the display inside a metallic briefcase, which comes equipped with a handle and all. When closed, you wouldn’t suspect it was anything other than a bog standard briefcase.

When you open up the foldable laptop, you get access to the flexible 18.1-inch display. That’s roughly the size of two standard tablets of your choosing. It is an OLED display, so if this device ever makes it to the real world, content will look great on it. While Samsung wouldn’t let me touch the device, I imagine the display would feel like any other foldable screen – plasticky.

What’s the point of such a device, you may ask? There are plenty of times I’ve needed just my laptop, but don’t want to bring my whole backpack. A laptop that turns into its own briefcase immediately solves this problem. Plus, it’s plenty cool. And that’s a good enough reason for me.

Samsung, and other brands, like to show off the latest display capabilities they’ve cooked up. But, let’s be honest, it’s unlikely the briefcase laptop will ever actually make it to market. Still, I really wish that this one was real. There are plenty more quirky concepts at MWC 2025 that are worth looking at…