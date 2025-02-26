Samsung’s upcoming budget smartphones could keep me away from the Galaxy S25

Samsung has only just released its flagship Galaxy S25 series. But its now onto the next release. The brand officially confirmed what we all knew was coming – new Galaxy A-series phones. Three new devices in the budget A-series are landing next week.

The brand’s A-series devices may not be the flashiest, but they’re solid, widely available, and affordable. Say what you will, but they shift in ridiculous numbers. This time around, we’re getting three new models, with Samsung explicitly naming successors to the Galaxy A35 and A55 (which means, surprise surprise, the Galaxy A36 and A56). But rumours strongly suggest that the Galaxy A26 will also be making an appearance.

Samsung India even dropped a teaser video, promising six years of OS updates and a focus on durability and security. That’s not much to go on, but thanks to fairly comprehensive leaks (mostly from WinFuture) we pretty much know everything about the phones – from the processors to the cameras, and even how much they’ll set you back. Here’s what to expect from the three upcoming Samsung A-series handsets next week.

Galaxy A56

The Galaxy A56 would be the “premium” option in this trio, replacing the A55. While it won’t threaten the flagship Galaxy S25 series, it should pack some solid hardware. We’re expecting a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will be Samsung’s Exynos 1580 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM, ready to handle everyday apps and the odd gaming session.

On the camera front, there’ll be a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. The front-facing camera is likely a 12MP sensor, which should be decent for selfies and video calls. Keeping the lights on, we expect a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging – faster than the standard Galaxy S25, which is honestly a bit embarrassing for Samsung’s flagship.

It’s also set to pack IP67 water and dust resistance, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers. With a predicted €479 price tag in Europe, the A56 looks like a solid mid-range option.

Galaxy A36

The Galaxy A36 (replacing the A35) would sit below the A56, but it’s still set to offer some impressive features. The display would be the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The processor, however, is likely a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, which balances between performance and efficiency. RAM options start at 6GB, but there’s also an 8GB variant.

Camera-wise, it’ll have a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter – slightly less impressive than the A56’s secondary sensor, but still respectable. The battery should remain at 5000mAh with 45W charging support, meaning you’re getting solid endurance and relatively quick refuelling times.

Expect a few other notable perks, including Gorilla Glass 7+ protection, IP67 resistance, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Oh, and it still has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Expected at around €379, it’s also due to hit the US market, likely at $399.

Galaxy A26

For those looking for the most affordable option, the Galaxy A26 (replacing the A25) is the one to watch. It’s set to offer a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, so Samsung isn’t cutting corners on screen quality. But the processor would be the older Exynos 1380, which isn’t as snappy as the chips in its pricier siblings.

The A26’s camera setup is probably slightly downgraded too. Expect a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a rather underwhelming 2MP macro sensor. On the plus side, the front-facing camera should get a slight upgrade to 13MP. Battery life should be excellent thanks to the 5000mAh capacity, though charging speeds will likely drop to 25W.

A couple of interesting features could make the A26 stand out, though. Expect a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, which some people will appreciate. The only real downside? The outdated notch design, which feels a bit ancient. But with a rumoured price of just €299, it’s shaping up to be a great budget 5G option.