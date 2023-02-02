Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus – 2017

Unlike Apple’s iPhone 6/6s/7, Samsung didn’t revisit the same basic design for a third time: the Galaxy S8 went for something bold and new, and Samsung’s gamble paid off.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus offer striking silhouettes, with a taller-than-usual 18.5:9 curved Infinity Display that covers nearly the entire face of the phone, with minimal bezel on the top and bottom and almost nothing on the sides. And no, there’s no more flat-screened edition.

It’s a fabulous display again, of course: a 2960×1440 Super AMOLED screen in 5.8in and 6.2in sizes, depending on the model. The fingerprint sensor’s new placement on the back is clunky, unfortunately, but it’s the rare knock against an otherwise fabulous handset.

Inside, of course, the Galaxy S8 has plenty of power, packing an Exynos 8895 processor (or Snapdragon 835 in some parts of the world) with 4GB RAM to play with, while the TouchWiz skin over Android 7.0 Nougat is even more usable and less annoying than ever.

Again, Samsung has a brilliant camera here: it’s only a 12-megapixel sensor, but advanced image processing abilities take a lot of the blur and noise out of shots. It actually snaps three photos when you tap the button, and then creates one oft-brilliant final product.

Gear VR support returns, of course, along with the new DeX Station, which lets you use the Galaxy S8 as the brain for a desktop computer-like experience using an external monitor.

It’s heavy on style, heavy on perks, and certainly staggering in price – but if you want the best of the best in the smartphone world right now, it’s the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus – 2018

Samsung stuck to its guns with the Galaxy S9 series, on the design front at least. Practically identical to their S8 predecessors, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus retained their smooth, organic, pebble-like curves and minimalistic side bezels, making for a premium, comfortable experience.

Standout features (at least, at the time), included 3D avatars in the form of AR emoji, which, if you’re being honest, probably saw next to no use. The S9 did, at least, have a far more useful feature in the form of a dual aperture main camera, which let users switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 on the fly. How’s that for flexibility?

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e – 2019

The S10 range landed with five models in total — the regular Galaxy S10, the larger S10 Plus, the more affordable S10e, and a model with 5G support thrown in for good measure.

The design was, once again, pretty familiar, marking the last time Samsung could have probably gotten away with the same rounded look without fearing criticism for playing it too safe.

Tantalising specs in the S10 range included a groundbreaking in-display UltraSonic fingerprint sensor (rear scanners be damned), along with a triple-camera setup, and a punch-out selfie cam for a sleeker front appearance.

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus – 2020

Samsung decided to spare us all the unsymmetrical eyesore of S13-19 monikers back in 2019 when it skipped straight from S10 to S20. After years of teasing near-bezelless screens, the S20 range was the first time that we saw Samsung almost eliminate them for good — thanks to that clever punch-out selfie cam.

The predictably vibrant OLED display also saw a notable bump up to a 120HZ refresh rate, while the rear triple-camera setup serves up more photographic flexibility. The slightly larger Galaxy S20 Plus offers similar specs, albeit with a little more screen real estate and a slightly larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – 2020

The Galaxy S20 Ultra ushered in a new no-compromise flagship category for Samsung which made headlines with a large 120Hz 6.9in display, a huge 108MP camera, and a whopping 10x optical zoom.

The latter is a genuinely useful feature for getting more detailed shots of distant subjects, though the 100x Space Zoom turned out to be more of a pixellated mess. You can’t defeat the laws of physics, after all.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – 2020

Despite being marketed as a more budget entry point into the S20 range, the Galaxy S20 FE won plenty of praise for blending core Samsung features and slick design, in a package that spared your bank account.

With a crisp, flat display, formidable camera performance, and the power of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, it made for a very tempting alternative indeed. And let’s not forget the eye-catching plastic rear, which landed in a plethora of pleasing pastel hues.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus – 2021

At first glance, the Galaxy S21 and larger S21 Plus appeared to be downgrades. After all, they landed with plastic rears, and not the absolute best battery life around.

Dig a little deeper though, and you’ll see that their launch prices were a little less than those of their predecessors. Camera performance delivered too, but it’s the unmatched style and head-turning colours that made the S21 and S21 Plus stand out from the crowd.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – 2021

The Galaxy S21 Ultra still houses one of the best overall smartphone cameras you’re likely to use today, with superb shots in all lighting conditions, with detailed zoom on offer as well.

Galaxy Note fans can also use a (non-bundled) S Pen for doodling and note taking, while the ultra-adaptive screen blends a maximum 120Hz refresh rate with battery-sipping cleverness, letting it ramp the refresh rate up or down accordingly.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE– 2022

Launching later than expected, the S21 FE landed in January 2022. Resembling its S21 siblings (minus a rear camera housing that matches that of the main body), it remains a handsome handset that cuts features down in a few areas to help make the price tag more palatable.

With a 120Hz display though and plenty of Samsung tricks going for it, it remains a strong budget-minded option.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus – 2022

The S22 and S22 Plus resemble their predecessors, although their Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction makes for a hardier improvement.

Super-fast OLED screens and more than capable cameras are, as expected, also present, although the cream of the imaging prowess is reserved for the higher-end Galaxy S22 Ultra, as (which should come as no surprise by now).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – 2022

The Galaxy S22 Ultra landed as the first true Note successor, thanks to the inclusion of the S Pen, which (mercifully) can be stored inside the handset itself, rather than being lost down the side of the couch.

Super-fast internals, a large 6.8in screen, and a headline-grabbing 108MP camera made the S22 Ultra the handset to beat. That is, at least, until its Galaxy S23 successor came along.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus – 2023

Powered by the mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, these are, unsurprisingly, two of the most powerful phones Samsung has ever made. The larger S23 Plus features 45W fast charging (versus the slower 25W charging of its sibling), but both have the same 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (complete with 3x optical zoom), for snapping quality pics.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – 2023

As predicted, Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship is the most powerful and feature-packed one yet. With a largely unchanged design (although the rear camera housing has slimmed down), it’s the combination of tech that makes it shine.

From a beautiful, bright screen, to a camera setup that’s capable in almost any situation (thanks to a 10x optical zoom lens and a huge 200MP main sensor), the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is shaping up to be a contender for one of the best phones of 2023.