Like the hardware, the Galaxy S8’s software was also designed for one-handed use. TouchWiz is as stock Android as Samsung can bring itself to be, with well thought-out details that make for a great user experience.

It’s a lot more swipey than it was in previous years, even with the camera app. You swipe across the shutter button to activate optical zoom, and swipe up to turn the camera on yourself. You can also enable a floating trigger button, so you can easily snap a shot while holding the phone in landscape mode.

The new version of TouchWiz offers up streamlined simplicity, without compromising on customisations that Android fans love. You can shove all your apps into an app drawer or have it laid out like an iPhone - or have both, if you want. You can turn off the app drawer icon in favour of an upwards swipe anywhere on-screen, and you can finally swap the Back and Recents buttons to match the rest of the Android world.

The always-on display makes a return, putting the most pertinent information on the face of your S8, even when the screen is in standby. Now you can also customise the colours of the clock face on the front - it sounds like a minor detail, but will go a long way for people who really like to tweak the phone’s look to their taste.

Multi-window is a nice extra feature that makes the most of the S8’s tall screen, and goes beyond Android Nougat’s split-screen mode. You can pin part of an app to the top, while using another app at the bottom. Think having a WhatsApp conversation about dinner plans at the top, while riffling through the internet to find the perfect pasta place and immediately typing the details in.

And then there’s Bixby. This is Samsung’s version of Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa, and it’s making its debut here. Or rather it sort of is - because Samsung’s all-singing, all-dancing AI assistant isn’t exactly singing or dancing just yet.

Once it’s fully grown up, Bixby will have three main talents: Bixby Vision, which lets you use the camera to identify - and get information about - real-world objects, Bixby Home, which is a sort of customised news feed, and Bixby Voice, which will be your personal smartphone assistant.

Voice is the big one - it’ll integrate with other apps to let you control them through the power of speech, for instance launching YouTube then searching for and playing a specific video. That’s not available yet though, and we haven’t been told when it will arrive, so Bixby’s early success rests on the other two. Vision, at least, is really good. You summon Bixby’s all-knowing eye from within the Camera app, then point your camera at an object to find out what it is. It’s kind of like a Shazam for objects, and is pretty neat.

It’s a tad obsessed with wine, identifying the flat white I had for breakfast as a bottle of Chablis, but image results turned up other coffee cups just fine. When I used it on a bottle of white with a raggedy label, it was able to identify the specific type and suggest food pairings and taste notes courtesy of Vivino - an online wine catalogue. Pretty useful if you want to impress a Tinder date.

Bixby Home is less of a big deal. It exists to the left of your home screen and can be opened up with a press of the dedicated Bixby button located just under the volume rocker.

All the information cards are customisable, letting you move sections around and picking the information you want at a glance. Briefing topics are powered by Flipboard, which should serve up a concise summary of what’s happening around the world, but I wish Twitter would show me the most recent Tweets instead of merely trending topics.

Reminders let you key in tasks and prompt you when you arrive at a location, instead of at a specific time. It’s a step towards the S8 being an active helper, instead of passively observing as you melt down over the tasks you’ve yet to carry out.

Until Voice arrives I don’t see Bixby as a major reason to buy the S8, but there’s no harm to having it here, and it’ll only get better from this point on.