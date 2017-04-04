The best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus deals

Ready to ditch your old Galaxy S7, or are you - horror - still making do with an S6? Then the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are right up your street.

With their stunning curved 5.8in/6.2in AMOLED screens and minimal bezels, they're certainly a sight to behold, while a 12MP camera, waterproofing, fast octa-core Exynos CPU and new AI BIXBY assistant should all help them keep ahead of the competition.

Once you're read our hands-on reviews, you'll undeniably want to snap one up and we'll be covering the best deals below.

So bookmark this page, and check back regularly as all the best network offers appear.