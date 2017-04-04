The best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus deals

Ready to ditch your old Galaxy S7, or are you - horror - still making do with an S6? Then the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are right up your street.
With their stunning curved 5.8in/6.2in AMOLED screens and minimal bezels, they're certainly a sight to behold, while a 12MP camera, waterproofing, fast octa-core Exynos CPU and new AI BIXBY assistant should all help them keep ahead of the competition.
Once you're read our hands-on reviews, you'll undeniably want to snap one up and we'll be covering the best deals below.
So bookmark this page, and check back regularly as all the best network offers appear.
The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals
Below are all the pre-order deals for the S8. It's available for pre-order from now until April 19, with orders expected to arrive from April 20. It'll then go on general sale from April 28.
SIM-free
- Samsung S8 64GB
Get the Samsung S8 (64GB) SIM free here for £689
Vodafone
The Big Red logo network has an offer on the S8 with 24GB of data, with no upfront cost on £42 a month.
- Galaxy S8 64GB
- 24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1008
Get the Galaxy S8 on Vodafone for £42.00 a month in Black | Grey
Three
The numerical network's choice Galaxy S8 deal at the moment comes in at £43.00 a month, with 4GB of data and a £19.00 upfront.
- Free Deezer for three months
- Galaxy S8 64GB
- 4GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1051.00
Get the Galaxy S8 (64GB) on Three for £43.00 a month, plus £19.00 in Black | Grey
EE
EE's noted deal for the Galaxy S8 has 5GB of data, at £45.99 a month, plus an upfront fee of £24.49.
-
Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three months
- 5GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1128.25
Get the Galaxy S8 (64GB) here for £45.99 a month, plus £24.49 on EE in Black | Grey
O2
You can get the S8 on O2 for £44.00 a month, with 5GB of data and £75.00 upfront
- Galaxy S8 (64GB)
- 5GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1156
Get the Galaxy S8 on O2 for £44.00 a month, plus £75.00 upfront in Black | Grey
Carphone Warehouse
Carphone Warehouse has also opened up pre-ordering of the S8 and S8+ and is offering a set of Samsung wireless speakers with £99.99 with orders, and up to £170 when trading-in an old Galaxy phone.
* See more Samsung Galaxy S8 deals here
The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals
Check out all the S8+ deals here, with the same on sale date of April 20 if you pre-order in time.
SIM free
- Samsung S8+ 64GB
Get the Samsung S8+ (64GB) SIM free here for £779
Vodafone
Big Red's S8+ offering has a massive 24GB of data for £42.00 a month, and £7.99 upfront cost.
- Galaxy S8+ 64GB
- 24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1015.99
Get the Galaxy S8+ on Vodafone for £42.00 a month upfront, plus £7.99 in Black | Grey
Three
Three's leading deal for the Galaxy S8+ comes with 4GB of data at £48.00 a month, and an upfront cost of £19.00
- Free Deezer for three months
- Galaxy S8+ 64GB
- 4GB of 4G UK
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1171.00
Get the Galaxy S8+ (64GB) on Three for £48.00 a month, plus £19.00 upfront in Black | Grey
EE
The best offer for the Galaxy S8+ has 5GB of data costing £45.99 a month, plus an upfront fee of £99.00.
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three months
- 5GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1202.76
Get the Galaxy S8+ (64GB) here for £45.99 a month, plus £99.00 on EE in Black | Grey
O2
The S8+ is around on O2 with 5GB of data for £56.00 a month, with a £49.99 upfront cost.
- Free JBL Flip 4 speaker worth £119.99
- Galaxy S8+ (64GB)
- 5GB of 4G UK data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1393.99
Get the Galaxy S8+ on O2 for £56.00 a month, plus £49.99 upfront in Black | Grey
* See more Samsung Galaxy S8+ deals here