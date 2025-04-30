Stuff

I like David Bowie, but only true superfans will want this limited-run luxury B&O speaker

The iconic B&O Beosound A9 speaker has been re-released with this limited-run celebrating music legend David Bowie

Beosound A9 Bowie Edition

Bang & Olufsen (B&O) make some of the most iconic speakers you can buy. So it only makes sense that they’ve teamed up with legendary music photographer Denis O’Regan to launch a hyper-exclusive run of Beosound A9 speakers featuring a rare David Bowie shot on the front. And this really is an exclusive run, with just 30 speakers available.

Originally launched in 2016, Beosound 2 is a multiroom speaker with a superb aluminium finish and powerful sound. It’s one of B&O’s most iconic pieces, with a big circular frame that’s more art gallery than tech store. This B&O speaker can stand on elegant wooden legs or be mounted to your wall like a particularly indulgent shrine to both good audio and glam rock.

Beosound 2 can detect where it is in the room using a technology called Active Room Compensation and adjust its output accordingly. It’s kind of B&O’s take on the Trueplay tech on Sonos speakers. Under the hood, it’s got seven custom drivers to pump out some truly impressive sound.

This B&O limited-edition throws in more than just the speaker. Each one comes with a signed 12″ x 8″ Bowie print from O’Regan himself, a posh printed box sleeve, and a certificate of authenticity. Of course, this sort of thing is a collector’s fever dream.

The B&O Denis O’Regan Edition A9 Speaker is currently available to order. It’s priced at £3995, with no official US dollar tag just yet – putting it firmly in superfan and collector territory.

