I wish I could buy these museum-worthy B&O speakers

Bang & Olufsen makes some of the top sound systems on the market. Not only do they sound great, but also look ridiculously sleek. But this new speaker looks like something that belongs in a museum.

The audio brand has teamed up with Italian natural stone maestros Antolini to create the Beosound Balance Natura. It’s a super rarer speaker, and there’s never been an audio device I wish I could buy more.

Unveiled at Milan Design Week, the Beosound Balance Natura is part of B&O’s Atelier Bespoke offering. It’s crafted from Antolini’s exquisite natural materials, including selections like Cristallo Iceberg quartz and petrified woods such as Retro Grey. These materials bring unique translucency and depth, making the speaker as much a visual delight as an auditory one.

The design features an innovative pedestal that marries Antolini’s stone expertise with B&O’s aluminium craftsmanship. This sculptural base doesn’t just elevate the speaker physically but also aesthetically, creating a seamless blend of nature and technology.

Alongside this new speaker, B&O designed some other devices to match. The brand is making a Beovision Theatre 55” inch TV and pair of Beolab 28 speakers, both with Antolini’s Amazonite quartzite.

Only 16 of these bespoke speakers are being made, each featuring a distinct combination of Antolini’s natural stones and custom finishes from B&O’s Atelier catalogue. In other words, they’re as exclusive as they are expensive. They’re made to order with prices available upon request. But if you have to ask, you probably can’t afford it.