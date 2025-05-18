I wish I could buy these gorgeous limited-edition Loewe speakers

Loewe makes some of the top sound systems on the market. Not only do they sound great, but also look ridiculously sleek. I’ve got a set in my living room right now. But these new speakers are some of the best-looking I’ve ever seen. The Inicio passive speakers are limited-edition and handcrafted by Loewe.

The Grand Inicio is a floor-standing unit, crafted from Fractal Walnut and dotted with titanium. It packs a 2-way bass reflex set-up, standing tall on a chunky aluminium stand that keeps things tight and rumble-free by decoupling the speaker from your floorboards. Then there’s the Regular Inicio, a bookshelf model that’s more compact but still exudes the same understated vibe.

Loewe’s packed in enough high-end tech to get hi-fi nerds twitching with excitement. It offers Purifi USHINDI drivers, Ultra Low Distortion Technology, and neodymium magnets. Every inch of these speakers has been engineered with a sort of maniacal precision to wring every last note from your music. The crossover? Lossless and optimised. Want to bi-wire or bi-amp? No problem.

The magnetic front cover manages to be elegant while shielding the guts of the thing. You can pop it off when you want to let the drivers go completely wild. As I mentioned Loewe’s Inicio speakers are handcrafted and made to order. Each pair is essentially a bespoke bit of acoustic art, which would make me feel guilty about putting a set next to IKEA furniture.

Want to get your hands on the speakers? Loewe’s Grand Inicio starts at £9999 per pair, while the regular version comes in at £4999 per pair. Both are available now, directly from Loewe by request. US pricing is not yet available, but we’ll let you know if this changes.