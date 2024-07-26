You won’t believe how good Loewe’s latest TV sounds

Looking to build out your home cinema on a budget? Finding a TV with a built-in speaker is a great way to do this. And Loewe’s latest TV might be the perfect option. The We.See LCD TV comes with a fully-fledge 60W front-facing soundbar built-in, so you won’t believe how good this screen sounds.

Available in 32- and 43-inch screen sizes, these Full HD Edge-LED LCD Loewe panels come packed with HDR, including the fancy-pants Dolby Vision, making your Netflix binges look absolutely stunning. The tech specs are pretty solid, with VA LCD technology bringing vibrant colours and superb viewing angles.

Now, let’s talk sound. The integrated 60-watt front-firing Loewe soundbar with Dolby Atmos is the showstopper here. It’s all about delivering crisp, immersive audio without the need for extra speakers cluttering up your space. But if you do fancy more oomph, the system can be expanded with the wireless Loewe’s other speakers or subs on offer.

Loewe’s new os8 operating system is on board, opening the doors to all the top streaming services you could want: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Apple TV. Plus, it’s got Miracast, Apple AirPlay, and DTS Play-Fi for all your casting needs. It supports HDMI 2.1 inputs with all the trimmings – CEC, HDCP, ALLM, and VRR up to Ultra HD. One HDMI 2.1 input also does eARC for hooking up a Loewe klang bar.

Design-wise, the We.See series isn’t just a pretty face. It sports a sophisticated 360° design with clever cable management to keep things tidy. The sturdy metal table stand in storm grey and minimal bezel add a sleek, modern touch. And if you’re looking to save space or make a statement, various wall mounts and floor stands are available. The We.Remote is the cherry on top, packing an illuminated cursor field and instant access to your favourite streaming services.

Fancy decking out your living room? The Loewe We.See LCD TV series is available now from authorised retailers. The 43-inch model will set you back £1,200, while the 32-inch version comes in at £900.