You won’t believe how much battery HP squeezes into this $799 laptop

While the best laptops are insanely powerful these days, battery life is becoming one of the limiting factors. Even with perfected silicon chipsets, there’s still only so long a laptop can last. But HP’s new OmniBook 5 series offers the longest battery life I’ve ever seen in a laptop.

HP reckons its new OmniBook 5 series laptops can keep chugging for 34 hours on a single charge. That’s an incredible amount of time. But that’s not even the best part. You get all of this for a starting price of $799.

The OmniBook 5 series is clearly HP’s shot at snapping up every traveller, student, and creative who’s ever rolled their eyes at a battery warning. With two models – the 14-inch OmniBook 5 14 and the 16-inch OmniBook 5 16 – you’re looking at laptops with OLED screens, Snapdragon X chips, and a build that’s thinner than most excuses for not doing work.

While these laptops aren’t out in the wild yet, if HP’s 34-hour battery claim is even remotely true, that puts it in a completely different league. For context, the reigning battery life champion is the Dell XPS 13 with the Snapdragon X Elite. But in tests, that laptop doesn’t last longer than 20 hours. So whatever HP has done with the OmniBook 5 series, it’ll be interesting to see.

It’s not just about stamina though. You’re getting up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which is plenty for your any productivity task. And, of course, these laptops are also AI machines. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X chips are ready to handle all the “on-device AI” buzzwords you could possibly imagine. There’s even AI-powered noise cancelling, which could actually come in handy.

Design-wise, HP’s clearly targeting the MacBook Air with a slim and lightweight offering. At just 1.27kg and 12.7mm thick, the OmniBook 5 14 is giving serious ultraportable energy. Plus, that 2K OLED screen is probably the best-looking panel you’ll find in a laptop at this price, unless you enjoy staring into backlit sadness.

The HP OmniBook 5 14 starts at $799 and will land sometime in June at Amazon, with HP and Costco getting stock in July. The larger OmniBook 5 16 arrives in July too, starting at $849.