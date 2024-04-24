This limited B&O sound system uses a restored Beosound CD player from the ’90s

Fancy yourself a true audio aficionado? Then this limited edition Bang & Olufsen (B&O) sound system might be for you. Rather than using all the newest tech like the top sound systems on the market, the Beosystem 9000C combines the past with the present. The star of the system is the Beosound 9000 CD player from the 1990s, combined with modern Beolab 28 speakers.

What’s old is new once more as B&O bring sback the Beosound 9000 CD player from the days of the 1990s, now coupled with the beefy modern Beolab 28 speakers. This latest entry marks the second release in the brand’s “Recreated Classics” series, proving they’re not just about the new shiny things, but also about giving a second life to the legends of yesteryear. Mads Kogsgaard Hansen, B&O’s Head of Product Circularity & Portfolio Planning, said, “It’s not just about reuse; it’s about re-envisioning”. CDs aren’t just coasters yet, and the Beosystem 9000C puts them at the heart of your sound system.

The Beosound 9000, originally designed by David Lewis in 1996, was known for its distinctive way of displaying CDs in a linear fashion. The idea was to turn a simple music player into a statement piece. Its technical prowess was equally impressive. The system included a six-CD changer that employed a sophisticated scanning technology. It allows for rapid switching and playback that feels almost magical. The “autovisuality” concept, where the player would seamlessly glide from one CD to the next, provided both visual and auditory delight.

B&O’s revamped system adds modern sound with the Beolab 28 speakers. The company says these wireless speakers are their most technically advanced audio product yet. It’s a strikingly slender column speaker clad in aluminium (silver, black and bronze options are available) with either fabric or solid wood covers. They reveal their speaker grills like a theatre curtain at the press of a button, creating an immersive audio experience. And with connectivity options like AirPlay 2, Chromecast casting, and Bluetooth 5.0, streaming is seamless. When you’re not playing CDs, of course.

Now, if you’ve got a spare £45,000 burning a hole in your pocket, the Beosystem 9000c can be yours. This limited edition masterpiece has been capped at 200 units. The brand has dismantled, scrubbed, and tuned each unit to meet today’s audio standards. B&O’s latest limited edition system is available now from select retail stores.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home