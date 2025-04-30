Stuff

This Poco phone is less than half the price of a Pixel 9a, but goes toe-to-toe with it on specs

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is the latest budget smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand, and it looks pretty similar to the Pixel 9a in most areas

If you’re eyeing up a new smartphone, the £1000 price that the latest handsets typically come with is somewhat off-putting. That’s where mid-range or budget phones come in. And this new Poco budget phone punches well above its weight. The sub-£200 Poco M7 Pro 5G costs less than half of what Google’s Pixel 9a, but is alarmingly close in almost every meaningful category on paper.

Under the hood, Poco’s latest got a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, but it performs rather well. You’ll find the base version chip in the Honor 400 Lite. We found that it “enough oomph to run Android at a fair lick” but left us wanting more for gaming in our review. So hopefully this Ultra version delivers a little more. You get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The display is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2100 nit peak brightness. It’s also TÜV-certified to be easy on the eyes, so you can stare at it for unhealthy amounts of time without them turning into raisins. Battery life clocks in at a chunky 5110mAh cell with 45W turbo charging that’ll take you from dead to 62% in half an hour.

Poco is also throwing in a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor on the back with optical and electronic image stabilisation. As you’d expect in 2025, there’s some clever AI trickery that includes a pseudo-2X optical zoom and enough modes to keep your Instagram feed ticking over nicely. There’s also a 20MP selfie cam up front, for some selfie-snapping action for Instagram.

Other niceties include Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with an alleged 300% volume boost, IP64 dust and water resistance, an in-screen fingerprint reader, NFC, and even an IR blaster.

You can pick up the Poco M7 Pro 5G now starting at £199 directly from Xiaomi or Amazon. At that price, this budget smartphone is almost a no-brainer.

