I can’t believe how close the new Citroen C5 Aircross is to the original concept

Usually when a car company takes the wraps off its shiny new concept, my first thought is “the production version won’t look anything like it”. Well, Citroen just proved me wrong with the new C5 Aircross. The second-gen crossover aimed firmly at family buyers almost exactly matches the original concept showcased at last year’s Munich motor show.



The beefy crossover sits on the Stellantis STLA Medium architecture, which also provides the basis for the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall’s Grandland (to name just a few. Seriously, Stellantis is huge). However, the Citroen C5 Aircross looks and feels much more imposing. That’s partly down to it being a bit larger than the outgoing model, but it’s the dramatic styling that really sets the tone.

Citroen has increased the wheelbase by 60mm, which is immediately apparent on the inside. This is a very roomy car, with oodles of space in the front and in the rear. The effect works even more impressively thanks to a remodelled interior layout, which Citroen fluffily refers to as the ‘C-Zen Lounge’.

Naturally the seating – as with any Citroen – is an obvious highlight, but the fit and finish of the interior is premium, quirky and cool, just as we like it from this legendary French brand. There’s lots of tech on offer too, with the middle area of the dashboard being dominated by an expansive touchscreen infotainment panel that’s very tempting to prod and poke. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard too.

The dashboard layout looks particularly well executed and comes complete with a healthy array of features and functions that can be customised to suit individual needs. The 10in display and larger head-up display in front of the driver is nicely done too, while there’s a big emphasis on voice control options this time out, including a dollop of AI from ChatGPT.

This is a family-focused crossover so, as expected, space levels are better than ever. The Citroen C5 Aircross offers 651 litres of load space in the back. Knock down those sumptuous back seats and that rises to an impressive 1668 litres.

In terms of powertrain, Citroen is placing a big emphasis on the hybrid models, with a mild and plug-in edition catering for different customer needs. The latter should be good for around 53 miles of electric-only range, making it very school-run friendly. Even more interesting is the all-electric C5 Aircross, which will be available with a 73kWh battery offering 323 miles of range. A bigger 97kWh battery option delivers up to 422 miles, meaning range anxiety is firmly pushed aside.

It’s too early to say what the official pricing will be, but those in the know suggest the EV should land at around the £40K mark and those hybrids potentially £5K or so less. The base level mild hybrid might come in at just over the £30K mark.

That’s a lot of comfort and range for relatively small beans, I think.