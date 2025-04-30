I’d wear these comfy open-ear buds for more than just workouts

There’s something wonderfully freeing about not shoving plastic into your ears every time you want to hear your playlist or hop on a call. That’s why I’m partial to open-ear buds, but they’re not always comfy or that affordable – despite being some of the most popular wireless earbuds.

Panasonic’s new RB-F10 wireless earphones lean into that concept. They offer an open-ear design that doesn’t just look comfy, but is supposed to put in-ear buds to shame. I’d wear these far beyond the confines of the gym.

The RB-F10s are made for anyone who wants to listen to their music while hearing their surroundings. Whether you’re pounding pavements, dodging traffic, or trying to catch the barista’s shout for your oat flat white, these buds are designed to keep you connected to your surroundings. They perch above your ear canal – more headphone hat than plug.

Sound-wise, Panasonic’s packed in 17x12mm drivers into this open-ear buds. That means you’ll actually be able to hear the mid-range in your sound without it sounding tinny. Call quality hasn’t been neglected either. With two beamforming mics and Environmental Noise Cancellation, you’re not going to sound like you’re calling from inside a wind tunnel.

Comfort looks to be the real kicker though. These open-ear buds have flexible silicone grips to keep them in place. Their featherweight build should mean you forget they’re even there – unless, of course, you’re a glasses wearer. They’re IPX4 rated, meaning they’ll survive a drizzle or the sweat-fest that is your local gym. Battery life lands at a respectable 7 hours per charge, with the sleek vertical case providing an extra 18 hours on tap – or a quick hour’s boost in just 15 minutes.

Panasonic’s RB-F10 open-ear buds will drop mid-May in black or beige. They’re priced at £80 in the UK and €90 in Europe, and you’ll find them at Amazon and Panasonic Direct. US pricing has not yet been announced.