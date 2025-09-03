These tiny open-ear buds from Shokz might be the best on offer – here’s why

There’s something wonderfully freeing about not shoving plastic into your ears every time you want to hear your playlist or hop on a call. That’s why I’m partial to open-ear buds, but they’re not always comfy or that affordable – despite being some of the most popular wireless earbuds. But the newest release from Shokz has my attention.

The new OpenDots One buds are absolutely tiny. Yet when they clip onto your ears, they still manage to squeeze in Dolby Audio and a dual-driver set-up. This might make them one of the best open-ear options you can buy.

Let’s start with the obvious: these are not your typical in-ear pokers. Shokz is all about open-ear tech that doesn’t isolate you from the world. The OpenDots One takes that approach, miniaturises it, and wraps it up in a design that looks pretty sleek. At just 6.5g per bud, they won’t weigh you down and play nice with sunglasses, earrings, and regular specs. But the bit that really caught my eye is the clever left-right switching. Just grab a bud, stick it on either ear, and it works. No need to look for a tiny “L” or “R”.

Sound-wise, Shokz promises they pack quite the punch. The combo of Bassphere and OpenBass 2.0 makes a lot of bold claims about low-end performance, which, paired with Dolby Audio support, suggests these aren’t just for background noise while jogging. Shokz has shoved the equivalent of a 16mm driver inside each bud. That’s not small.

And let’s not forget the battery life, because 10 hours on a single charge plus 40 hours with the case is the kind of spec that matches flagship earbuds that cost a lot more. You also get wireless charging, a speedy 10-minute top-up for 2 hours of listening, and IP54 water resistance. They’ll survive your rainy walk to work or a particularly sweaty gym session without much fuss.

Touch controls and four noise-cancelling mics round out the experience, making them feel less like a niche product and more like a proper contender for your everyday buds.

The Shokz OpenDots One buds are available in grey and black, priced at $200/£179. You can grab them directly from Shokz or from third-party retailers like Amazon.