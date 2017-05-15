One of the big questions is: how is this different from the Xperia XZ? Well, other than using glass on the back instead of metal, the big deal here is that this phone has a 4K screen.

That’s 3840 x 2160 pixels, way more than the 2960 x 1440 of the Galaxy S8. Yes, Sony has been down this route before, in the Xperia Z5 Premium. But unlike that phone, the XP Premium isn't 4K on a 24/7 basis - it only switches to true 4K when used with a compatible app, such as the Sony video player.

Zooming right into a capture of the homescreen, you can see the phone upscales a 1080p rendering of good old Android. You have to try pretty hard to notice the difference, and the best argument for a 4K phone screen right now is VR, anyway.

So, how good is it for VR? I fired up a few of the best DayDream VR apps, Coastality and The Lost Future, a VR shooter. It’s quickly clear that these apps do not render at 4K: side-by-side with the OnePlus 3 you see the same ‘jagginess’ from the polygons.

However, you’ll also see much less of the space between pixels when using a VR headset, thanks to the mammoth 807ppi pixel density. Even if you don’t get 4K graphics, all of those pixels are still firing. It makes a difference.

That said, this isn’t quite the VR dreamphone in every respect, as it has an LCD screen. OLEDs are the preferred type because their ultra-fast pixels cause less screen smearing. I haven’t noticed much of it here, but if you’re susceptible it’s one of the things that’ll make your lunchtime panini threaten to make a reappearance after a spell with a VR headset.

4K phone screens are kinda cool, but not yet as great as you might hope, particularly now that Android does actually support them natively in version 7.0.

This is one of the first phones to support HDR video too, and here the LCD screen is handy because its top brightness is pretty powerful. Even if you don’t have an HDR video, the Sony player app seems to fiddle about with the dynamic range anyway. It certainly did with the 4K video I tried, doing its best to pull out a bit more detail out of the shadows.

Regardless of its 4K and HDR headlines, the Xperia XZ Premium's screen is one of the most impressive IPS LCD displays you’ll find. Like former top brass Xperias, it can deliver colours that’ll make your TV look weak and desaturated if that’s what you’re after.

Sony boasts it can fling out 138% of sRGB, which in real life equates to Galaxy S8-matching jammy doughnut red realness. Unlike some older Xperias, you can rein this in too. There are standard and Super Vivid modes that embrace deep colour, but there’s also a “Professional” mode that gets the tones looking more relaxed. It’s not a bad idea to use this, as otherwise your photos will look way more vibrant on the phone than on just about any other screen.