The 2017 version of the Gear 360 is only compatible with some Samsung Android phones (running Android 5.0 or above) and the most recent iPhones. There's a full list on Samsung's site, though I found it works fine on my iPhone 6, which isn't listed as supported. Unusually, it won’t work on non-Samsung Android devices, which seems odd given the iPhone support.

After downloading the Gear 360 companion app, I had my iPhone 6 and the Gear 360 connected via Wi-Fi within a couple of minutes. You simply hold down the connect button until a menu appears, cycle through to the “connect to iOS” option and then use the Wi-Fi password to manually hook up your iPhone and the Gear 360.

It’s even easier with a Samsung phone. With a Galaxy S8, I didn’t even need to manually enter the password – the Gear 360 and phone detected each other via Bluetooth and I was prompted to pair by tapping on the screen.

The app itself is similar on both iOS and Android, although the latter version features live streaming in addition to the standard set of shooting modes: still, video, HDR landscape, looping video and time-lapse video.

With all of these modes, you can set the Gear 360 to use both lenses (for a full 360-degree image) or a single one (for an ultra-wide standard shot). The app lets you share your videos and images too, via the usual social and messaging options, but you can only do so if you save them to your phone’s on-board storage.

There are also some basic shooting settings, like the ability to set the ISO sensitivity limit to either 400, 800 or 1600, reduce wind noise for videos or automatically correct tilt in the gallery.

It’s basic stuff, in line with Samsung’s apparent desire to keep things as simple as possible. I should also point out that you don’t need a phone to use the Gear 360. With its microSD storage, LCD display and on-board physical controls, you’re able to cycle through the shooting modes and trigger the shutter using the camera module itself, with footage and photos being stored on the microSD card – you just won’t be able to preview or review your masterpieces.